Puppet Masters
Russia to expand 'fake news' laws
RT
Wed, 15 Mar 2023 14:16 UTC
Russian laws protecting military service members from slander and "fake news" are to be expanded. Amendments were approved by the State Duma on Tuesday, which are intended to protect the country's military from disinformation attacks amid the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine.
Russia already has laws which prohibit knowingly publishing false information about its military forces or slander against service members. The two linked bills passed by the lower house of parliament will apply the same rules in respect of volunteer units, organizations and individuals assisting the armed forces.
The changes also increase penalties for such offenses in the most serious cases. Repeat offenders, whose actions cause serious harm, could be imprisoned by a court for up to 15 years under the proposed legislation.
"It's the moment of truth. We have to think about soldiers and officers, who are now in the trench lines, about those who arrive there tomorrow, about volunteers who will go there," the senior lawmaker told fellow legislators.
There are several volunteer forces taking part in the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The private military company Wagner Group is arguably the best-known of these.
Its head, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, has campaigned for the inclusion of such fighters in anti-defamation laws that apply to regular Russian troops. He has also urged the State Duma to make it clear that legitimate public criticism of military commanders does not break the law.
Reader Comments
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
"I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will...
"I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will...
First, to answer the question why the CDC would continue to support masks? They are like the WHO and their intention is control and murder, not...
The other "real bombshell" is the fact that it was all perpetrated to overthrow an election. Sick puppies, all.
INTEL DROP: Horrific Slaughter: Russia Finally Admits to Destroying NATO’s Deep Underground Command Bunker in Kiev [Link]
Comment: A fine line to walk. Pregozhin has made a good point. Tthere is a difference between criticism of questionable decisions on the part of the military leadership, and propaganda meant to undermine a nation's unity. One need only look at the state America is in to see the difference.