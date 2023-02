© Shutterstock

'Alienating students'

Independent review

Isle of Man suspends sex education after performer leave youngsters 'traumatised' with 'age-inappropriate material'.Sex education has been suspended in Isle of Man schools after a drag queen allegedly told 11-year-olds that there are 73 genders.The Isle of Man government has launched an independent review of its personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) curriculum after parents raised the alarm about theParents of pupils at Queen Elizabeth II High School in Peel, on the Isle of Man, have reported that Year 7 pupils were taught by a drag queen who told them there are 73 genders.Eliza Cox, vice-chairman of Marown Commissioners, told Energy FM Isle of Man. "As a parent, you don't know what children are being taught."A petition by parents of pupils at Queen Elizabeth II High School has been launched calling for an "immediate investigation into the alleged actions of teachers delivering the age-inappropriate material to children"."How, who and why was this guest speaker permitted to discuss gender issues to an inappropriate child audience by an inexperienced and untrained adult?"The Isle of Man government said it would commission an independent review to "gain an independent understanding of what has taken place".The self-governing crown dependency introduced a new PSHE curriculum in September.Miriam Cates, the Conservative MP who sits on the House of Commons' education select committee, has warned that parents in England are also being kept in the dark about age-inappropriate content being taught to children in sex education."I applaud the authorities in the Isle of Man for making this decision.The UK Government needs to take its lead from the Isle of Man."Charlotte Clarke, head of Queen Elizabeth II High School, said: "Having viewed a video which is currently circulating on social media relating to the school's RSE curriculum and its delivery, we are concerned that there could be a number of inaccuracies with the information being shared."Given the concerns being raised, and in order to be open and transparent, we requested an independent review into the situation. As such I am happy to take part in the independent review which is being deployed by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and would encourage our community to avoid speculation at this time."A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: "Schools must make sure all content they use is factual and age-appropriate, and engage with parents so they are aware of what their children are being taught."We will write to all schools this term to emphasise the rights of parents to see teaching materials being taught to their children in schools."