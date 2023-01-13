Michigan School District Superintendent Robert Shaner threatened to sue a local official for releasing a photo of grade schoolers pole dancing at a local night club during a recent school outing.
The school says the kids were having lunch at the club when the dancing took place.
Comment: Just a normal lunch outing in Michigan apparently.
FOX News reported:
A trip from a Michigan school district brought students to a restaurant with an attached lounge that included stripper poles, according to a trustee on the school board, who called the incident an example of "poor judgment."
Comment: Quite an understatement...
The incident highlighted by Libs of TikTok Twitter account, showed middle school students pole dancing.
Andrew Weaver, who is a trustee on the school board, said students began dancing on the poles and took photos of the incident. It occurred in November 2022, when a middle school teacher at Hart Middle School took kids on a school trip to the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, according to Weaver.
"The students were... taken to lunch at Niki's Pizza, which is attached to Niki's Lounge. The students were moved from Niki's Pizza due to lack of available space to the Lounge," Weaver said on a post on Facebook...
... The superintendent of the district, Robert Shaner, said he would consider bringing legal action against the outspoken board trustee, Weaver.
"On Dec. 21, 2022, Dr. Shaner provided a letter to the Board of Education. The correspondence reinforced the need for a new board member to comply with board bylaws and the code of cooperation so that the district's focus can remain on the education of all RCS students," the district stated. "The letter did not include any threats."