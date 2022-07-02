© Alamy



"rough sex", spanking and choking, aimed at pupils of 14 years old and above

"There's been a more than 4,000% rise in the referrals of girls to gender services over the last decade

A Conservative MP has issued a warning that "extreme and inappropriate" sex education material is being used to teach children in schools in England.Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge - and a member of the Commons' education committee, told a Westminster Hall debate that the new sex education frameworkThe tory MP said thatShe said that "despite its intentions", the new RSE framework had "opened the floodgates to a whole host of external providers who offer sex education materials to schools, and nowShe cited materials from the Sex Education Forum thatand said this would lead to confusion for a teenage girl whose periods did not start."How does she know she's not pregnant? Will she just assume she's one of the non-menstruators?" she said.She also quoted sex education provider BISH's materials, whichMs Cates said that some RSE lessons were "actively contributing to the sexualisation and adultification of children"."The introduction of graphic or extreme sexual material in sex education lessonsshe said.She added that some sex education materials includedMs Cates said one parent in her constituency was "distraught" that"Another significant concern is. Gender ideology is a belief system that claims that we all have an innate gender that may or may not align with our biological sex," she added."Gender ideology claims that rather than sex being determined at conception and observed at birth, it is assigned at birth and that doctors sometimes get it wrong," she said.She added that this was being "pushed on children" in some schools under the guise of RSE, "with what can only be described as a religious fervour".She said a video produced by the Amaze group for use in schools suggested that boys who wore nail varnish or girls who liked weight-lifting could be trans. Ms Cates said, and a recent poll of teachers suggests that at least 79% of schools now have trans-identifying children," she said.