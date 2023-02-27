Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has warned Americans to keep supporting Kiev or risk geopolitical irrelevance, during a press conference on the anniversary of Russia's military operation in the country. Should it stop funding the war effort, the US will "lose the leadership position that they are enjoying in the world," the Ukrainian leader declared on Friday.Zelensky declared, following a speech in which he declared 2023 the "Year of Invincibility" and vowed to unite the world against Russia.The warning"The US is never going to give up on a NATO member state," Zelensky declared, insisting that should Ukraine fall because of flagging support from Washington, Russia would "enter the Baltic states, NATO member states, andexactly the way as we are sending their [sic] sons and daughters to war."the Ukrainian leader stressed.The actor-turned-politician added that interrupting the flow of dollars to Ukraine would also cause the US to "lose the support of a country with 40 million population, with millions of children. Are American children any different from ours?" he asked.The Republican Party regained control of the House of Representatives in last year's midterm elections in part on a promise to curtail the Biden administration's blank check to Kiev. Whileand the House Oversight Committee demanded the administration turn over documents proving the military and economic aid being sent to Ukraine was not being lost to "waste, fraud, and abuse."The US has thus far pledged $113 billion to Ukraine's war effort, vowing to continue pouring money into the conflict for "as long as it takes."