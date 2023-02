The encrypted messaging app Signal has threatened to shut down its service in Britain if the Government's controversial Online Safety Bill forces it to violate users' privacy., according to company president Meredith Whittaker.Critics claim that the Online Safety Bill, the government's flagship internet regulation law,When asked if the Bill would jeopardise Signal's ability to keep its users safe, Ms Whittaker told the BBC: "It could, and"Encryption is either protecting everyone or it is broken for everyone."Signal and rival service WhatsApp use end-to-end encryption, which means only the sender and receiver of a message can read its contents.ThisIt also meansto gather evidence.Alan Woodward, a professor of computing at the University of Surrey, said: "By causing certain vendors to withdraw from the UK, the government could actually make the UK less safe for everyone."Opponents of encryption, including the Home Office, say that it provides a safe haven for criminals to hide their illicit activities from police.Jake Moore, antivirus company ESET's global cyber security advisor and a former constable with Devon and Cornwall Police's cybercrimes unit, said:"This will undermine the technology and see more companies remove themselves from the UK."The online safety bill is currently passing through Parliament. A Home Office spokesman claimed that it does not represent a ban on end-to-end encryption, adding that the draft law's current wordingPrivacy advocates say thatThe head of WhatsApp previously also threatened to abandon Britain over fears that the Online Safety Bill would place its users at risk of increased harm online.Will Cathcart, head of Meta's Whatsapp, has also said the Online Safety Bill could make the app's availability in the UK untenableIn December, Will Cathcart said: "The bill provides for technology notices requiring communication providers to take away end-to-end encryption - to break it."The hard reality is we offer a global product. It would be a very hard decision for us to make a change where 100pc of our users lower their security."A Home Office spokesman said: "Child sexual abuse is a sickening crime, and it is vital that online predators are identified and brought to swift justice."That is why it's important that technology companies make every effort to ensure that their platforms do not become a breeding ground for paedophiles."It is not a choice between privacy or child safety - we can and we must have both."Ms Whittaker said: "If the choice were between operating in the UK, while undermining our privacy promises, or pulling out of the UK, we would pull out of the UK."Ms Whittaker described the Government's plans as "magical thinking" and said: "You can have as many working groups and as many exploratory research grants as you want. It's never going to make two plus two equal five."