© The Cradle

In his Federal Assembly address, President Putin emphasized that Russia is not only an independent nation-state but also a distinct civilization with its own identity, which is in conflict and actively opposes the values of 'western civilization.'Russian President Vladimir Putin's much awaited address to the Russian Federal Assembly on Tuesday should be interpreted as a tour de force of sovereignty.The address, significantly, marked the first anniversary of Russia's official recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, only a few hours before 22 February, 2022. In myriad ways, what happened a year ago also marked the birth of the real, 21st century multipolar world.Then two days later, Moscow launched the Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine to defend said republics.Ukraine, part of Russian civilization, now happens to be occupied by western civilization, which Putin said "became hostile to us," like in a few instances in the past. So the acute phase of what is essentially a war by proxy of the west against Russia takes place over the body of Russian civilization.A war dilacerating the body of Russian civilization is a serious existential business. Putin also made clear that "Ukraine is being used as a tool and testing ground by the west against Russia." Thus the inevitable follow-up: "The more long-range weapons are sent to Ukraine, the longer we have to push the threat away from our borders."All that brings us to the games played by the Empire of Lies. Says Putin: "The promises...of western rulers turned into forgery and cruel lies. The west supplied weapons, trained nationalist battalions. Even before the start of the SMO, there were negotiations...on the supply of air defense systems... We remember Kyiv's attempts to obtain nuclear weapons."As an aside, of the three main US-Russian weapons treaties, Washington abandoned two of these: The Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty was dumped by the administration of former president George W. Bush in 2002, and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty was nixed by former president Donald Trump in 2019.If that's the case, Russia will be forced to completely break parity in the nuclear sphere, and abandon the moratorium on nuclear testing and cooperation with other nations when it comes to the production of nuclear weapons. So far, the US and NATO game consisted in opening a little window allowing them to inspect Russian nuclear sites.With his judo move, Putin returns the pressure onto the White House.On the economic front: Bypassing the US dollar is the essential play towards multipolarity. During his speech, Putin made a point to extol the resilience of the Russian economy: "Russian GDP in 2022 decreased only by 2.1 percent, estimates of the opposing side did not become reality, they said 15, 20 percent." That resilience gives Russia enough room to "work with partners to make the system of international settlements independent of the US dollar and other western currencies. The dollar will lose its universal role."On geoeconomics: Putin went all out in praise of economic corridors, from West Asia to South Asia: "New corridors, transport routes will be built towards the East, this is the region where we will focus our development, new highways to Kazakhstan and China, new North-South corridor to Pakistan, Iran."And those will connect to Russia developing "the ports of the Black and Azov Seas, it's necessary to build logistics corridors within the country." The result will be a progressive interconnection with the International North South Transportation Corridor (INSTC) whose principals include Iran and India, and eventually China's mega-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).It's inevitable that apart from sketching several state policies geared towards Russia's internal development - one might even compare them to socialist policies - a great deal of Putin's address had to focus on the NATO vs. Russia war till-the-last-Ukrainian.So it's no accident that the US ambassador was immediately summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs right after Putin's address.Keeping the momentum in Moscow, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met with secretary of Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, before talking to Lavrov and Putin. Patrushev remarked, "the course towards developing a strategic partnership with China is an absolute priority for Russia's foreign policy." Wang Yi, not so cryptically, added, "Moscow and Beijing need to synchronize their watches."Too many Chinese "concessions" to Russia, and not as many to Ukraine, may be spun to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing (Divide and Rule, which is always the US Plan A. There's no Plan B).Sensing the waters, the Chinese themselves decided to take the offensive, presenting a Global Security Initiative Concept Paper The Chinese affirm the necessity to "comply with the joint statement on preventing nuclear war and avoiding arms races issued by leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states in January 2022." And to "strengthen dialogue and cooperation among nuclear-weapon states to reduce the risk of nuclear war."Putin's measured but firm address has made it clear that the stakes keep getting higher. And it all revolves on how deep Russia's - and China's - "strategic ambiguity" are able to petrify a paranoid west flirting with mushroom clouds.