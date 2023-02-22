A 58-year-old woman died Monday night after she was attacked by her dog in South Toledo.First responders found Bonnie Varnes severely injured in the backyard of her home in the 800 block of Wright Avenue at about 6 p.m., a police report said.Ms. Varnes was unconscious and transported to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, where she died, the report said.She died from bite injuries to her head, face, and neck, said Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett, Lucas County coroner. The death was ruled accidental.Ms. Varnes was pronounced dead at UTMC at 6:36 p.m.Officer Andrew Dlugosielski, a police spokesman, said Tuesday morning the dog was a "pit bull" that belonged to Ms. Varnes, though Lucas County Canine Care & Control officials said it was registered to Ms. Varnes' daughter.The police report listed Ms. Varnes' daughter, Amelia Varnes, 30, as also living at the Wright Avenue home. She declined to comment outside the home on Tuesday.The police spokesman said the circumstances of the attack were not clear. Authorities continued to investigate Tuesday.Canine Care & Control officials said they took the dog and requested that the owner surrender the animal so that it could be euthanized.Ms. Varnes worked for Washington Local Schools as a bus driver, district officials confirmed. She had posted earlier Monday about enjoying the day off, and also frequently posted pictures of her dogs.