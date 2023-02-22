Society's Child
Top CNN anchor taken off air after Nikki Haley comment - media
RT
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 15:02 UTC
Veteran CNN anchor Don Lemon has been temporarily taken off-air following his controversial jibe against US presidential candidate Nikki Haley, several US media outlets reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The scandal broke out on Thursday when Lemon declared that the 51-year-old Republican, who'd just announced she is running for US president in 2024, "isn't in her prime" based on her age.
"A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s," he said, prompting raised eyebrows from his two female co-anchors.
The remark came in response to Haley's earlier call to introduce mandatory competency tests for politicians older than 75, a not-so-veiled jab at 80-year-old President Joe Biden and at 76-year-old former President Donald Trump, who is also set to run again in 2024.
According to a CNN insider quoted by Fox News on Sunday, Lemon was removed from the line-up on Monday's CNN This Morning and does not plan to return at least until Tuesday. The outlet's sources added that the anchor's potential comeback depends on "where his head is at."
Lemon's alleged benching was also reported by Daily Beast, with one source describing the scandal-plagued anchor as "a constant distraction" and adding that "there are ongoing conversations about Don's future."
CNN's chairman Chris Licht branded Lemon's remarks as "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts," according to a recording obtained by the New York Times of an editorial call.
Lemon himself issued an apology in his Twitter account, describing his comments as "inartful and irrelevant," adding that a woman's age "doesn't define her either personally or professionally."
A CNN spokesperson attempted to downplay Lemon's Monday absence, telling Mediaite that the anchor was taking the holiday as he had been "chased by paparazzi all weekend" following the comments. "He's been under attack. He's not ready to go back on air," the spokesperson said.
Many are they who are touched at the heart by these things. Those they sent forth they knew; now in place of the young men urns and ashes are carried home to the houses of the fighters.... The citizens speak: their voice is dull with hatred. The curse of the people must be paid for.
Think of all the lawsuits against the government, that were just lost.
You know the population there is ground up or fled when they're down to kids, women, and old men. Off topic... I noticed fighting age African and...
In the Polish press from the beginning it was said that these sirens were in honor of Biden's visit, no one even mentioned the raid!!! It's all a...
" Extending the already long working day,..." Ahem, huh, you seriously call a 35h work week (5 x 7hrs) at the Royal Society of biology long? Even...
Open mouth, insert foot.
