© Michael TRAN / AFP



Don Lemon claimed that 51-year-old US presidential candidate "isn't in her prime".Veteran CNN anchor Don Lemon has been temporarily taken off-air following his controversial jibe against US presidential candidate Nikki Haley, several US media outlets reported on Sunday, citing sources.The remark came in response to Haley's earlier call to introduce mandatory competency tests for politicians older than 75, a not-so-veiled jab at 80-year-old President Joe Biden and at 76-year-old former President Donald Trump, who is also set to run again in 2024.Haley was US ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration from 2017 to 2018. Prior to that, she served six years as Governor of South Carolina.CNN's chairman Chris Licht branded Lemon's remarks as "upsetting, unacceptable and unfair to his co-hosts," according to a recording obtained by the New York Times of an editorial call.A CNN spokesperson attempted to downplay Lemon's Monday absence, telling Mediaite that the anchor was taking the holiday as he had been "chased by paparazzi all weekend" following the comments. "He's been under attack. He's not ready to go back on air," the spokesperson said.