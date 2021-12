The man accusing Don Lemon of sexually harassing him in 2018 is calling CNN 'a predator protecting machine,' but noted that he is happy to see some accountability with the termination of Chris Cuomo last week.Dustin Hice filed a lawsuit against Lemon more than two years ago, accusing the CNN host of sexually charged assault and battery in connection to an incident at a Long Island bar during the summer of 2018, according to Fox News. Hice states that he is just looking for closure and peace of mind after the so-called horrific encounter."In response to Mr. Hice's baseless allegations, I encourage people to review the public filings, which show that Mr. Hice's claims have been steadily eroding when they have been exposed to the civil litigation process. Mr. Hice's fanciful and salacious allegations against Mr. Lemon have collapsed of their own weight," Lemon's attorney, Caroline J. Polisi, told Fox News Digital "Unlike Mr. Hice, Mr. Lemon has litigated, and will continue to litigate this case in the courtroom, not the press. We look forward to the approaching trial so he can finally put this case behind him," she continued.Hice previously said that CNN has attempted to offer settlement amounts to him regarding the case, but he has refused."This is who they are. They're a predator-protecting machine, they slander and smear victims with impunity," Hice added.The case is expected to be in court early next year.