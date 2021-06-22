Society's Child
CNN's Don Lemon says Americans don't see black people as 'human beings,' proclaims US is racist
Blaze Media
Sun, 20 Jun 2021 00:01 UTC
Lemon gave an in-depth interview for the Washington Post Magazine's Sunday feature. Reporter Eric Easter asked Lemon, "You've suggested that Trump was the president we deserved and probably a necessary and revealing wake-up call. Do you still think that?"
Lemon responded, "Considering people's apathy to get involved in the political process, to pay attention to the political process, to go to the polls, their willingness to give so much attention to celebrity, I think that's what I meant by 'the president we deserve.'"
"But there's also this false reality that we're living in a post-racial world after the election of Barack Obama. That was all bulls***," Lemon asserted. "It was a wake-up call to White people who thought we were living in a nonracist world. We're living in two different realities as Black and White people."
"We knew, as Black people, what was lurking beneath the surface," the CNN host said. "I still believe that [Trump] was the necessary wake-up for America to realize just how racist it is."
Easter then asked Lemon about his new book, "This book seems to be part of an ongoing process of putting yourself out there — bit by bit, revealing more personal things about yourself. Is that something you've wanted to, or something you've felt like you've had to do?"
Lemon replied, "I feel like I've had to do that because I don't think America has seen enough people like me. I don't think America intimately knows enough people like me."
The CNN host then stated, "I would love America to see Black people, especially Black gay men as — and I hate this word — normal, and as human beings and as part of the culture."
"I don't know if America sees Black people and especially Black gay men as fully human, and as deserving of the American Dream," Lemon said.
Despite his claims of living in a racist America, full of people questioning if he is a human being deserving of the American Dream, Lemon has achieved quite a bit of success, and lives in a neighborhood in the Hamptons area of Long Island.
Lemon claimed that "we're living in two different realities as Black and White people," but as the Daily Mail pointed out, "He lives in a $4.3 million four-bedroom cottage in Sag Harbor on New York's Long Island, where 80% of the population is white and just 3% are black."
"He also owned a three-bedroom condo in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, where 54 percent of residents are black," according to the Daily Mail, but he purportedly sold the property for $1.5 million in February.
Lemon reportedly earns a $4 million annual salary from CNN, and has a net worth of $12 million.
