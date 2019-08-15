Society's Child
CNN anchor Don Lemon is sued by a Hamptons bartender over alleged assault
Chris Spargo
Daily Mail
Thu, 15 Aug 2019 16:00 UTC
Dustin Hice, 38, claims that he was with co-workers at Murf's Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor on or around July 15, 2018, when Lemon allegedly assaulted him, detailing the incident in a complaint that was filed over the weekend in New York Supreme Court for Suffolk County court and obtained by DailyMail.com. Lemon denies the assault.
Upon recognizing Lemon, Hice made what he describes as a 'cordial gesture' and 'tried to get Mr. Lemon's attention and offered to buy Mr. Lemon a drink'.
Lemon, 53, responded to Hice's offer by declining the drink and telling the young man he was 'just trying to have a good time', according to the court filing.
Things then allegedly took a bizarre and violent turn later that evening according to Hice, who is asking for damages to be determined at trial.
'Sometime later that evening, unexpectedly, Mr. Lemon walked towards Plaintiff and his colleagues inside of Murf's,' states the complaint.
'At such time, Mr. Lemon, who was wearing a pair of shorts, sandals, and a t-shirt, put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff's mustache under Plaintiff's nose.'
It then goes on to allege: 'Mr. Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff's face under Plaintiff's nose, forcing Plaintiff's head to thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff "Do you like p***y or d**k?". While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff's face with aggression and hostility.'
That is when Hice 'fled the bar' and took five to ten minutes collecting himself before he was able to return inside, having recovered from the incident which he claims left him 'shocked and humiliated'.
Lemon was gone by that point, while Hice was left 'emotionally devastated by Mr. Lemon's demeaning unprovoked and offensive assault'.
dlmcc0202 2019-08-15T16:12:31Z
I cant stand him, but I don't buy this. Its just too far fetched. I doubt he would be dumb enough to do something like this knowing it would lead to him getting in trouble. He has too much to lose. This accusers story just sounds ridiculous too
Waterspout in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 9 August 2019
The victim of mind-manipulation does not know that he is a victim. To him, the walls of his prison are invisible, and he believes himself to be free.
- Aldous Huxley
Never Again Action, a newly-formed Jewish group protesting US immigration policy..."We’ve learned from our ancestors: NEVER AGAIN FOR ANYONE."...
Even if they had found "weapons" in the teacher-novelist's home, it is legal to have them in this country--so far.
I think there used to be a tomb or monument to fallen Russian soldiers of WW2 in the old communist run East Germany, pre 1989. The joke was that...
I cant stand him, but I don't buy this. Its just too far fetched. I doubt he would be dumb enough to do something like this knowing it would lead...
Don't think he's going to last much longer.