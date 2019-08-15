Don Lemon is being sued by a Florida man who claims that the CNN anchor sexually harassed and assaulted him while out at a Hamptons hotspot.Dustin Hice, 38, claims that he was with co-workers at Murf's Backstreet Tavern in Sag Harbor on or around July 15, 2018, when Lemon allegedly assaulted him, detailing the incident in a complaint that was filed over the weekend in New York Supreme Court for Suffolk County court and obtained by DailyMail.com. Lemon denies the assault.Upon recognizing Lemon, Hice made what he describes as a 'cordial gesture' and 'tried to get Mr. Lemon's attention and offered to buy Mr. Lemon a drink'.Lemon, 53, responded to Hice's offer by declining the drink and telling the young man he was 'just trying to have a good time', according to the court filing.Things then allegedly took a bizarre and violent turn later that evening according to Hice, who is asking for damages to be determined at trial.It then goes on to allege: 'Mr. Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff's face under Plaintiff's nose, forcing Plaintiff's head to thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff "Do you like p***y or d**k?". While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff's face with aggression and hostility.'That is when Hice 'fled the bar' and took five to ten minutes collecting himself before he was able to return inside, having recovered from the incident which he claims left him 'shocked and humiliated'.Lemon was gone by that point, while Hice was left 'emotionally devastated by Mr. Lemon's demeaning unprovoked and offensive assault'.