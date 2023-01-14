© CNN

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Don, there's now a special prosecutors. Let's see what they have to say. We can have all the speculation and comment. Let's see what they have to say and let's focus on doing things that help the American people.



DON LEMON, CNN: But, Senator, I have to get -- I have to say this. You seem much more measured about this than with the Trump documents because you called for transparency with the Trump documents. You wanted lawmakers to have access to the documents seized from the former president, his residence in Florida, which it seems like you --



SCHUMER: The bottom line is, I said that night it was premature to comment on what should be done, and I stood by that.



LEMON: For President Trump?



SCHUMER: Yes, former President Trump. That's exactly right. That's what I said.



LEMON: So, you think that your statements are consistent for both?



SCHUMER: I sure do. You bet.



LEMON: Okay.

CNN morning co-host Don Lemon on Friday pressed Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on his reaction to classified documents found in two separate locations belonging to Joe Biden from when he was Vice President compared to how he reacted when former President Donald Trump had his Mar-a-Lago property raided over classified documents.Schumer claimed he believed it was premature to comment on what should be done in former President Donald Trump's case and will apply the same logic to Biden."The bottom line is, I said that night it was premature to comment on what should be done, and I stood by that," Schumer said."For President Trump?" Lemon asked."Yes, former President Trump. That's exactly right. That's what I said," Schumer said.