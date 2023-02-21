In a horrifying incident that took place in Hyderabad, a four-year-old child was mauled to death by street dogs on Sunday and the entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera.In the video, the child is seen walking down a street, when three dogs run at him, attacking him and manage to pin him down. The young child had sustained injuries to his stomach and passed away before making it to the hospital.The young child was identified as, Pradeep, son of Gangadhar, a resident of Erukula Basti, in Bagh Amberpet. According to officials, the attack took place outside an automobile workshop, where the child's father was working as a watchman. The distraught father had brought his two children to work on the fateful day.The Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said the boy named Kanha was playing in the backyard of his house in Bilaspur village when stray dogs attacked him. The stray dogs kept bitting Kanha and by the time villagers came to his rescue, the boy was bleeding profusely, the boy's family members said.The villagers chased the dogs away, and took Kanha to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.Earlier in January, A Swiggy delivery agent died due to his injuries, after he jumped off the third floor or the building in a bid to avoid a possible dog attack in the affluent Banjara Hills area in Hyderabad.The 23-year-old had approached the house with the delivery and knocked on the door. It was then that the customer's pet dog ran out and chased him. In a bid to escape the attack, he jumped off the building and sustained severe head injuries. He was then rushed to Nizam's Insitute of Medical Science (NIMS) by the customer.In October last year, a seven-month old infant was mauled to death by a street dog at a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Parents of the infant, who work as laborer's, were engaged in construction work at Lotus Boulevard Society of Sector 100 in Noida where the incident took place.