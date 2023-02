I simply cannot resign myself to the fact that in my lifetime I am required to resort to a public letter to the leader of my country to point out that political criticism has now become such a crime in Canada that if professionals dare engage in such activity, government-appointed commissars will threaten their livelihood and present them with the spectacle of denouncement and political disgrace. There is simply and utterly no excuse whatsoever for such a state of affairs in a free country.

As opposed to his homeland, Canada, where Dr Jordan Peterson is being threatened with the withdrawal of his licence, Hungarian President Katalin Novák awarded him with the civilian class of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary last June.Peterson rejected the forced retraining and messaged the OCP stating that he is 'absolutely willing to make every single word of this legal battle fully public' so that the issue of his professional competence and his right to say what he has to say and stand by his words 'can be fought in full daylight.' Since Peterson is unwilling to sign up for the retraining, he will most likely have to face a mandatory public disciplinary hearing — which he said he would videotape and put online. If he loses his licence, he will be barred from practising clinical psychology in Ontario and representing himself as a psychologist. However, as Peterson's latest tweet suggests, the OCP has not yet proceeded with its 'inquisition'.Jordan Peterson became a champion of freedom of speech after he publicly went against the Canadian Bill C-16 in 2016. The bill essentially entails that misgendering people by referring to them with the 'wrong pronoun' may qualify as hate speech. According to Peterson, this practically introduces 'compelled speech'. A confrontation Peterson had with students of the university where he used to teach was videotaped and went viral, making the professor internationally famous. He has become widely known as a voice of dissent regarding wokeism and also a best-selling author. Seven million people bought his first book titled '12 Rules for Life'; over 50 million people are following him on his social media platforms; his events are almost always sold-out; videos of his university lectures always go viral and hundreds of thousands of people say he helped them in critical phases of their lives.In a 90-minute conversation with his daughter Mikhaila Peterson, the famous psychologist reacted to the complaints against him and explained how his home country Canada basically drove him out.The OCP added that Peterson did it ' "disrespectfully", in a "horrific" manner that spread "misinformation"; that was "threatening" and "harassing"; that was "embarrassing to the profession.' To the claims, Peterson wrote a public letter to Justin Trudeau in which he stated:In the discussion with his daughter, Peterson reflected on the first ugly personal accusation based on trumped-up charges he got from the OCP in 2016.Peterson also shared his and his wife's terrible experience of their neighbours turning against them in Toronto and the exclusion, as well as the verbal and physical threats they had to endure.He remarked that his own case shows that physicians, lawyers and psychologists can no longer tell the truth to their patients because they're 'terrified of their regulatory boards', which also means patients can no longer communicate honestly with their physicians, lawyers and psychologist. He added that teachers also have to teach the 'woke ideological lies' even if they disagree with them, and that parents can no longer have a say in what their children are taught in school.One Ontario physician, Dr Patrick Phillips, had his licence suspended in May 2022 for 'inappropriate' COVID-19 treatments and advice. As an article on Fee Stories notes, the main underlying problem in Canada is government licensing, whereby professionals can effectively be deprived of their livelihood if the licensing bodies decide so.Instead of rewarding and recognising Peterson as the nation's pride, the Canadian government has not only been persecuting him since he became famous, but would obviously like to see him leave the country for good.As opposed to that, when the famous psychologist visited Hungary as part of his book tours in 2019 and then in 2021, the Hungarian government and the people of Hungary gave him all the respect he deserves.Sáron Sugár is a research fellow at the Budapest-based think tank, the Danube Institute. She studied International Relations at Eötvös Loránd University. Her main research fields include events of the Middle East, especially the changes in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the worldwide persecution of Christians.