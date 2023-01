What has he done?

Psychologist-turned-social media personality Dr. Jordan Peterson has filed a judicial review application with the Ontario Divisional Court after the College of Psychologists of Ontario (CPO) ordered him to undergo a "coaching program" of remedial education based on his alleged behavior on social media and public forums."I am mounting a constitutional challenge but have little faith in the remaining integrity of the Canadian judiciary," Peterson tweeted.Peterson's Twitter page is one of the accounts that Elon Musk unilaterally reinstated along with former US President Donald Trump and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.In the undertaking CPO asked Peterson to sign, the regulatory is making the psychologist admit that he "may have lacked professionalism in public statements made on social media and during a January 25, 2022, podcast appearance." He stated that he refused to comply to the organization's order."About a dozen people from all over the world submitted complaints about my public statements on Twitter and Rogan over a four year period (out of the 15 million who follow me on social media) claiming that I had 'harmed' people (not them) with my views," Peterson noted."Even if the climate models are right, the error bars are so wide by a hundred years out that we'll never be able to measure the effects of the changes we're making now. We'll never know if the changes we're making to 'save the climate' actually work, we can't measure it," Peterson added, expounding that the margin of error for prediction models are not accounting for the future.While this seems like a disciplinary matter for the profession, Peterson took it upon himself to make "what is happening public."He then tweeted a poll asking his followers who should apologize and resign between him and CPO, with results leaning to a wide lead in favor of Peterson.The psychologist shared the letter he wrote to Trudeau regarding the situation, pointing out that "political criticism has now become such a crime in Canada."In an opinion piece on National Post, Peterson further expounded on his position, declaring that he would rather "risk [his] license to escape social media re-education.""I should also point out that the steps already taken constitute the second most serious possible response to my transgressions on the part of the college. I have been placed in the category of repeat offender, with high risk of further repetition," Peterson wrote. "What exactly have I done that is so seriously unprofessional that I am now a danger not only to any new potential clients but to the public itself?"Peterson rose to prominence in 2016 after publicly opposing particular elements of legislation that would add transgender protections to Canada's human rights codes.His private practice has been suspended since 2017, when he claims "my rising notoriety or fame made continuing as a private therapist practically and ethically impossible." Nonetheless, in 2018, Peterson agreed to a plan to improve his clinical practice; while there are few details of what constituted professional misconduct, the complaint against him had to do with the quality of his service, psychologist/patient boundaries, and the way he communicates with his patients.He cited four specific complaints in his piece discussing the recent CPO mandate, including making a joke about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, retweeting Poilievre, and criticizing Trudeau and his former principal secretary Gerald Butts, whom Peterson called a "stunningly corrupt and incendiary fool" in February, prompting Butts to threaten legal retaliation.But the colorful remarks Peterson have put out can't seem to quite draw a direct line to his profession, the very thing the college is only allowed to regulate in the psychologist's life., thereby threatening a loss of his license.However, freedom of speech, like every right, has also a responsibility for the content even if it has a negative effect. It is arguable, though, that Peterson is already being penalized on his public statements by the public - unfollows, angry retorts, even defamation to an extent - which are all functions of freedom of speech. If the content of his speech is the problem, then that should be the focus of the discussion which the CPO can also participate in but cannot regulate.But if it's about his practice of his profession, the college is expected to oversee and discipline the psychologist. Outside that, it seems that freedom of speech is going to be put on trial, not Peterson.