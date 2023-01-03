Peterson says he got in hot water with the College because he retweeted posts about PM Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre, Trudeau advisor, Gerald Butts, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, and others.
The College has ordered Peterson to undergo mandatory social media communication retraining to "modify his objectionable behavior." It's unclear what it is about the Tweets or the sharing of them that may violate the College's Code of Ethics. Either way, Peterson says he will not comply.
Comment:
"I have absolutely refused to do so," said Peterson. The next step for the College is to demand he submit to an 'in-person' disciplinary hearing. If Peterson does not satisfy the College and commit to changing his behavior, it could strip him of his license to practice.
"Canada has been given over to the commissars," Peterson said, "something I never thought I'd see in my lifetime." He says he'll make the issue public in the days ahead.
Some of the posts that may be drawing the ire of the College include one on December 24th in which Peterson tweeted out a link to Conrad Black's column in the National Post: A moral imperative for Trudeau Liberals to resign.
Then on December 27th, he tweeted,
Has Jordan Peterson become The government of Canada's latest political target for holding the wrong opinion?
This article was originally posted on the Honking for Freedom substack which can be found linked here.