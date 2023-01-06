Long gone are the days of suffocating niceness from our northern cousins. Now, professionals who disagree on social media with Canada's ruling elite find themselves ruthlessly threatened by institutions that are meant to stand for liberty of thought.
That 'stuffy' and outdated value is scorned by the younger generation who prefer the comfort of 'approved truth' and safe nests feathered with media 'consensus'.
While most Western regimes find themselves under attack from a mixture of neo-Marxism, eco-fascism, gender extremism, and whatever 'ism' TikTok culture involves - it is Canada that leads the way on policing 'wrongthink'. They have readily embraced the insidious idea that the government and its bureaucracies have a right to 're-educate' those who dissent.
In a series of tweets today, Dr Jordan Peterson reported his situation at the hands of these lunatics:
'BREAKING: the Ontario College of Psychologists @CPOntario has demanded that I submit myself to mandatory social-media communication retraining with their experts for, among other crimes, retweeting @PierrePoilievre and criticising @JustinTrudeau and his political allies.It's music to the ears of the Left, whose publications have delighted in calling him 'dangerous'. The idea that speech is harmful has been fashioned into a political stick with which to whack away legitimate opposition to the madhouse of Justin Trudeau's regime of fear and control that was brazen enough to misuse emergency powers to protect his political reputation during Covid.
'I am to take a course of such training (with reports documenting my "progress" or face an in-person tribunal and suspension of my right to operate as a licensed clinical psychologist.
'About a dozen people from all over the world submitted complaints about my public statements on Twitter and [Joe] Rogan over a four year period (out of the 15 million who follow me on social media) claiming that I had "harmed" people (not them) with my views.
'In its wisdom @CPOntario decided to pursue these complaints even though they could have dismissed them as vexatious.
'I have been accused of harming people (although none of the complainants involved in the current action were clients of mine, past or present, or were even acquainted with any of my clients).
'And even though many of them falsely claimed that they were or had been clients of mine and were allowed by @CPOntario to have their complaints investigated despite this falsehood.
'We are now in a situation in Canada under @JustinTrudeau where practising professionals can have their livelihoods and public reputations threatened in a very serious manner for agreeing with the Official Opposition and criticising major government figures.
'If I comply the terms of my re-education and my punishment will be announced publicly. I have already had the second most serious category of punishment levied against me and have been deemed a high risk to "re-offend".
'Canadians: your physicians, lawyers, psychologists, and other professionals are now so intimidated by their commissar overlords that they fear to tell you the truth. This means that your care and legal counsel has been rendered dangerously unreliable.
'Ask Queen's U law professor @PardyBruce if he concurs on the legal front.
'To reiterate: I face public disgrace, mandatory political re-education, disciplinary hearing, and potential loss of my clinical licensing for agreeing with @PierrePolievre and criticising our standing PM @JustinTrudeau.
'I am willing (if @SPOntario concurs, which they won't) to make absolutely every word of all this fully public so that everyone can decide for themselves what is actually happening.
'And to let the chips fall where they will in consequence.'
The simple truth is that Jordan Peterson is not afraid of the new Left. He has spent his life studying the mannerisms of authoritarian states and knows, acutely, that he is living in one during the scaffolding stage. This makes him an essential target that must be publicly burned at the stake or else opposition to Wokeism and other dogmatic policy will build.
During an interview in December of 2022, Jordan Peterson said:
'When the pandemic emerged, the totalitarians acted first and they acted in a totalitarian way which is, "Well, why don't we just lock everyone down?" Which is sort of the totalitarian answer to everything. And in our herd-like panic in the West, we immediately imitated them. That's the spread of a pathogen too. It's the spread of a totalitarian pathogen of ideas and that also shook us up terribly in the West.'For more than a year, questioning the 'science' of Covid policy was considered a 'threat' to public health, dangerous, and outright banned on social media platforms. Those who questioned absurd health advice were turned into public enemies to be isolated from society. It is still disallowed for Australian health professionals to openly speak against Covid vaccines, even if they believe their patients are being harmed.
Controlling speech is what the worst regimes do, and yet Western leaders have increasingly sought to punish individuals for 'wrongthink' to the cheers of university students, who have been raised to hate any and all voices that speak to liberty. Conformity has replaced inquiry as the chief virtue of the cafe class.
Will Peterson's academic peers stand shoulder to shoulder with him in defence of freedom of speech and thought - the foundation of their industry?
Or is academia too timid, corrupt, sickly, or comfortably drip-fed from Trudeau's treasury to mount a rescue mission for Canada's soul?
