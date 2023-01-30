Peterson told Rogan that he will be gathering a consortium this October/November in London as a kind of rival to the WEF. This group will discuss six questions pertaining to global philosophy and policy. While this first conference will be invite-only, it will be public, and Peterson noted that if successful, he would like to expand yearly.
Some of the ideas — which are aimed at providing an "alternative vision of the future ... an alternative to that kind of apocalyptic narrative that's being put forward, at least implicitly, by organizations like the WEF" — are as follows:
- How to get "energy and resources at the lowest possible cost, as rapidly as possible, to the largest number of people around the world."
- Engaging in a "pro-human view" of earth stewardship.
- Putting forward a "vision on the family policy front to facilitate the encouragement of and the maintenance of longterm, monogamous couples who are child-centered."
- And discovering our "story," specifically as it relates to "voluntary play" rather than "the spirit of power" ruling.
Peterson, the DailyWire+ star, clinical psychologist, and best-selling author, also told Rogan that the transgender "contagion" is damaging children and likened it to the satanic ritual abuse claims that arose in daycare centers nearly 40 years ago. He also took a clear shot at the globalist group that gathers in Davos to formulate progressive policies to impose on the world.
"I've been trying to understand the driving ideas underneath this globalist utopian tyranny that seems to be developing from the top-down, and I think it's driven at least in part by this religious vision that I already described — you know, that you have to construe culture itself, especially industrial culture, as the tyrannical father raping and pillaging everything in its way, which is [an] unbelievably dangerous way to think — too one-sided," Peterson said.
Peterson blasted the progressive elites, who hint darkly at population controls and push policies that make food and energy expensive for the world's poor.
"I've already felt that I've been at war for the last six months, and I would say it's war because what I observed happening in Europe when I was there last was that ... it's pretty damn clear that the globalist utopians are willing to sacrifice the poor for the sake of the planet, you know, and they're doing that by cranking energy prices up through the roof, and that means that people die," Peterson said.
Peterson has clashed with leftist authoritarians in the past, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is a WEF regular. Peterson is also currently sparring with a psychology trade association that sought to sanction him for tweets it deemed offensive. The College of Psychologists of Ontario ordered Peterson to undergo "social media communications retraining" or face a hearing on the potential suspension of his license to practice clinical psychology. Peterson made it clear he has no intention of submitting to the group's demand.
Rogan also asked Peterson to share his thoughts on what is behind the surge in people identifying as transgender. Peterson explained that the trend is being driven by "sociological contagion," and compared it to "the satanic ritual abuse accusations that emerged in daycares in the 1980s." Peterson blasted his home country's new law, which amended Canada's human rights protections to cover transgender and "nonbinary" citizens. Peterson predicted that the new law and continued mainstreaming of young people getting chemical and surgical gender treatments will "fatally confuse thousands of young girls."