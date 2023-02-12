© Johanna Geron/Pool via AP



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticised France and Germany after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding to friction between the European Union allies.But unlike last year, when the then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi worked hand-in-hand with Macron and Scholz on Ukraine, Meloni was left out in the cold.Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the Brussels summit on Thursday, Meloni, who took office last October, said she thought the snub was "inappropriate"."I think our strength in this fight is unity," she added.Asked about her comments, Macron said he thought Wednesday's dinner had been fitting."As you know, Germany and France have had a special role on the Ukraine question for eight years," he told reporters, referring to joint mediation by the two countries that tried, and failed, to prevent conflict between Russia and Ukraine.However, things were different when Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, was prime minister.following its invasion of Ukraine.Underscoring her willingness to support Kyiv,However,on an array of other issues and the close ties that Draghi forged with Paris and Berlin seem a distant memory.