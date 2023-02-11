uhan Wet Market Bat Soup Ground Zero?

The Pandemic Was Unexpected?

Covid Death Rate Of 3% Or More?

As early as 2020, data showed that the median Infection Fatality Rate of the virus was

a mere 0.23%

(officially)

Millions Died In The US From Covid

Masking Works?

Masking And Social Distancing Outside Is Necessary?

Large Scale Lockdowns Work?

Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated?

The Vaccines Reduced Infection And Death Rates?

Covid Causes Heart Failure?

What Can We Learn?

Sadly, we also learned that there are millions of people who are willing to believe anything the government tells them as long as that government is aligned with their ideological biases.

The truth is, there is a sizable percentage of people who live vicariously through tyranny.

