"President Joe Biden should be impeached immediately for war crimes in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and other countries, also for continuing the illegal proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. All US presidents since 1945 have been imperialists, aggressors, mass murderers, and war criminals, including Donald Trump."

Brass Check

Never Ending Story

"... You just might as well say, 'Listen, it's irresponsible.'" The president told reporters on Thursday that he had "no regrets" over how and when the public learned about the documents and that there was "no there-there!""

Biden's midterm report: President has failed to deliver on his promise to unite Americans

Other Political Board Games

all this may be overshadowed for now with investigations into Hunter Biden,

Mini Icebergs Floating to the Top

In Conclusion

Henry Kamens, columnist, expert on Central Asia and Caucasus, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook"

US politics is something I have tried to keep a safe distance from, with all its "ins and outs" - considering how deep the political swamp is in the US, and its undulating waves. I consider the political elite as being cut from the same material, whether Democrats or Republicans or most of those on the fringes, and it is a shitty design at that. However, there are a few rare exceptions.As Geoff Young, a candidate for Kentucky Governor writes:Young is an antiwar candidate who goes deeply into the politics of the US, and is concerned with what a peace in the future might look like. He opposes both political parties in the belief that they are much the same, both being totally pro-war, destructive and evil.Young's perspective is refreshing, considering that most "purported representatives" of the two parties have been bought and sold so many times, much like a cheap street sex worker who is more worried about getting beaten up by her pimp than anything else, so ensures a big turnover of clients. This is well-demonstrated in the lobbyist-driven spending and sky-high Federal deficit. Buttressed with the war in Ukraine, tax money has been disappearing into some dark hole so it can keep circulating without actually leaving anyone's hands.The situation resembles a modern-day version ofby Upton Sinclair, which made comparisons between journalism and how sex workers are prepaid with a purchased Brass Token. However here the pimp, the proverbial "dandyman," as goes the term once used to describe the chain of command in the sex trade, represents "special interests", the military-industrial complex and their go-between "bagman" lobbyists, etc. Geoff Young describes this as the "military-industrial-intelligence-media complex!Now that Kevin MacCarthy has won the House Speaker position, I should have ample material to write about every week or two, especially when it comes to funding Ukraine and the damage control." According to NPR , the California Republican McCarthy eked out a victory after an historic 15 rounds of voting and a dramatic series of events in the House of Representatives, which have left him beholden to the loudest and least representative of elements in his party, those with the greatest desire to manipulate office holders because they have no actual base.With Trump gone, we were told scandal went with him.. Joe Biden has actually been a deadweight his whole adult/professional life, only elevated to statesman because anyone else sounded too like Trump.Nonetheless, it appears the powers-that-be are throwing Biden under the bus not over his presidential papers and side deals in Ukraine and China, but because the father cannot win in 2024.— especially in terms of Ukraine and China - but that was always the failsafe they could use when it suited them to pull the plug.I guess they are looking for a replacement, and one who can win in face of all the destruction and hardship inflicted on the world and the American people during Biden's sordid tenure, especially in terms of energy policy and runaway inflation.It should come as no surprise that headlines are reading that Biden should be 'embarrassed' by the classified documents case, as senior Democrats say - but what is really going on here, can we try to connect the crop circles?Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, appears to be unofficially at the top of the shortlist of who will replace Biden in the bid for president in 2024. He is already getting lots of press, and being allowed to come forth with justified recriminations against a sitting president, saying how Joe Biden should have a lot of regrets, even over his reaction to the serious allegations:We need to keep a close eye on Joe Manchin, who walks and talks more like an old-school Republican: fiscal responsibility, national security, energy policy, and the kind of things that matter the most to a vast segment of Americans, including border security.He may likely prove a better alternative to either Trump or Biden, at least for the rank-and-file members of both parties. However they will not ultimately make the decision. The merger of corporations with the government is now the standard of so-called democracy in the United States, despite the fact this is a staple of fascist thinking.Perhaps the most dismal report on all that Biden has done so far in office has been that of his inability, or lack of any semblance of desire, to deliver on his promise to re-unite America.Other than to have open borders for illegal immigrants; it is not hard to understand why the Democrats are seeking a new demographic landscape for the next election. As one pundit best describes,In terms of leadership of the legislative process, Kevin McCarthy may likely have just won himself the most dysfunctional Congress ever, but the point is that his win serves its purpose. Otherwise the interests of special interests would not be served up on a platter, and the backhanders would be out panhandling.Perhaps the greatest challenge is to remember the promises McCarthy made to get the necessary votes to be the Speaker of the House.Lots of articles are coming out about the need to raise the debt ceiling, but this will end up as a bellwether of democracy in action, and whether elected officials are capable of putting America and not their special interests first.Biden and his woke Democrats like to freely spend and back it by printing more money and talking about fiscal responsibility. However,and the failed border policy that is bringing drug deaths to Main Street America.According to the New Yorker , this rocky road is full of potholes "with a standoff over the debt ceiling, in which Republicans threaten to default on the government's debt in the name of small-government principle."The New Yorker sums it up well, "With members of the House G.O.P. caucus still pulling in all directions, does anyone know where the Party is headed?" The same can be said of both parties, and how they have found themselves stranded on the same barren rock, or the tip of an iceberg, with no rescue in sight, and more problems floating to the surface — like mini icebergs.With the US economy not performing as expected, the war in Ukraine, and the alliance of the willing and misinformed caught questioning themselves, there is no easy way out.Sifting the herd for "likely goats" to be sacrificed is not hard. We can start with Nancy Pelosi, especially in light of her entrepreneurial husband, who has a propensity for young male company and to hobnob with the leftovers of the Clinton and Obama dynasty - as their reputations are already tainted.Another one on the list is the US Treasury Secretary, and according to The Hill , Janet Yellen is quoted as saying in a recent interview published that Republican calls for spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling were "very irresponsible." She may be another one that needs to be culled from the herd, and quickly before more damage can be done to America's financial standing and reputation. The US Congress and theEven those closest to Joe Biden, such as White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who is described by CNN and others as "being the powerful force at the center of Joe Biden 's first two years in office", is stepping down in the weeks after the president's State of the Union address according to multiple people familiar with his plans; this is yet another indication that many see the writing on the wall.As Geoff Young, who is running for governor in Kentucky, shared while this article was in process,But there is really not much distance between recent presidents; I lost all respect for Trump after he threw his supporters under the bus when they protested what they deemed to be election fraud. He riled his base up, accused the Democrats of election fraud, and then backed off when things got heated and he started to catch blame.I am impressed with Young and his insight, as the only political candidate who seems to know what is going on in this part of the world, and if the house of cards tumbles over Ukraine and corruption in Washington, he might catch the right wave.I suspect he will go far, and with the right circumstances, i.e. a defeat of the US proxy war in Ukraine, a diminished NATO and EU, and Russia achieving its objectives in securing its national security and protecting the rights of ethnic Russians and others in Ukraine, Geoff Young will be the "Hate to tell you so but I told you so Kentucky governor-elect."