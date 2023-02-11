As Geoff Young, a candidate for Kentucky Governor writes:
"President Joe Biden should be impeached immediately for war crimes in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, and other countries, also for continuing the illegal proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. All US presidents since 1945 have been imperialists, aggressors, mass murderers, and war criminals, including Donald Trump."Young is an antiwar candidate who goes deeply into the politics of the US, and is concerned with what a peace in the future might look like. He opposes both political parties in the belief that they are much the same, both being totally pro-war, destructive and evil.
Young's perspective is refreshing, considering that most "purported representatives" of the two parties have been bought and sold so many times, much like a cheap street sex worker who is more worried about getting beaten up by her pimp than anything else, so ensures a big turnover of clients. This is well-demonstrated in the lobbyist-driven spending and sky-high Federal deficit. Buttressed with the war in Ukraine, tax money has been disappearing into some dark hole so it can keep circulating without actually leaving anyone's hands.
Brass Check
The situation resembles a modern-day version of The Brass Check: A Study of American Journalism by Upton Sinclair, which made comparisons between journalism and how sex workers are prepaid with a purchased Brass Token. However here the pimp, the proverbial "dandyman," as goes the term once used to describe the chain of command in the sex trade, represents "special interests", the military-industrial complex and their go-between "bagman" lobbyists, etc. Geoff Young describes this as the "military-industrial-intelligence-media complex!
Now that Kevin MacCarthy has won the House Speaker position, I should have ample material to write about every week or two, especially when it comes to funding Ukraine and the damage control." According to NPR, the California Republican McCarthy eked out a victory after an historic 15 rounds of voting and a dramatic series of events in the House of Representatives, which have left him beholden to the loudest and least representative of elements in his party, those with the greatest desire to manipulate office holders because they have no actual base.
Never Ending Story
With Trump gone, we were told scandal went with him. Now it appears that with Biden's Trump-like problems with classified presidential papers being scattered all over Washington, with new troves being discovered daily and having gone through the hands of son Hunter and possible Chinese operatives, we are only scratching the surface of what is to come.
The establishment political elites have now decided that Biden, their moderate, empathetic standard bearer, is more of a liability and has outlived his usefulness for any Democrat trying to get into the White House in 2024. Joe Biden has actually been a deadweight his whole adult/professional life, only elevated to statesman because anyone else sounded too like Trump.
Nonetheless, it appears the powers-that-be are throwing Biden under the bus not over his presidential papers and side deals in Ukraine and China, but because the father cannot win in 2024. His son is involved in too many compromising and politically embarrassing deals — especially in terms of Ukraine and China - but that was always the failsafe they could use when it suited them to pull the plug.
I guess they are looking for a replacement, and one who can win in face of all the destruction and hardship inflicted on the world and the American people during Biden's sordid tenure, especially in terms of energy policy and runaway inflation.
It should come as no surprise that headlines are reading that Biden should be 'embarrassed' by the classified documents case, as senior Democrats say - but what is really going on here, can we try to connect the crop circles?
Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, appears to be unofficially at the top of the shortlist of who will replace Biden in the bid for president in 2024. He is already getting lots of press, and being allowed to come forth with justified recriminations against a sitting president, saying how Joe Biden should have a lot of regrets, even over his reaction to the serious allegations:
We need to keep a close eye on Joe Manchin, who walks and talks more like an old-school Republican: fiscal responsibility, national security, energy policy, and the kind of things that matter the most to a vast segment of Americans, including border security. The West Virginia Democrat does not care about Critical Race Theory and trying to rewrite history to make it more woke and politically acceptable, the sort of thing which loses Democrats Middle American votes."... You just might as well say, 'Listen, it's irresponsible.'" The president told reporters on Thursday that he had "no regrets" over how and when the public learned about the documents and that there was "no there-there!""
He may likely prove a better alternative to either Trump or Biden, at least for the rank-and-file members of both parties. However they will not ultimately make the decision. The merger of corporations with the government is now the standard of so-called democracy in the United States, despite the fact this is a staple of fascist thinking.
Biden's midterm report: President has failed to deliver on his promise to unite Americans
Perhaps the most dismal report on all that Biden has done so far in office has been that of his inability, or lack of any semblance of desire, to deliver on his promise to re-unite America. His impact to date has been the opposite of his fine words.
Other than to have open borders for illegal immigrants; it is not hard to understand why the Democrats are seeking a new demographic landscape for the next election. As one pundit best describes, "Biden has not delivered ANYTHING to benefit ANY legal US taxpaying citizen".
Other Political Board Games
In terms of leadership of the legislative process, Kevin McCarthy may likely have just won himself the most dysfunctional Congress ever, but the point is that his win serves its purpose. Otherwise the interests of special interests would not be served up on a platter, and the backhanders would be out panhandling.
Perhaps the greatest challenge is to remember the promises McCarthy made to get the necessary votes to be the Speaker of the House. He agreed not to raise the debt ceiling without extracting offsetting spending cuts, which is like having the best of both worlds, a train crash waiting to happen.
Lots of articles are coming out about the need to raise the debt ceiling, but this will end up as a bellwether of democracy in action, and whether elected officials are capable of putting America and not their special interests first.
President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) are so far refusing to negotiate with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on raising the nation's debt ceiling, but voices across the political spectrum argue the precedent for such talks has been set.
Biden and his woke Democrats like to freely spend and back it by printing more money and talking about fiscal responsibility. However, all this may be overshadowed for now with investigations into Hunter Biden, and the failed border policy that is bringing drug deaths to Main Street America.
According to the New Yorker, this rocky road is full of potholes "with a standoff over the debt ceiling, in which Republicans threaten to default on the government's debt in the name of small-government principle."
Mini Icebergs Floating to the Top
The New Yorker sums it up well, "With members of the House G.O.P. caucus still pulling in all directions, does anyone know where the Party is headed?" The same can be said of both parties, and how they have found themselves stranded on the same barren rock, or the tip of an iceberg, with no rescue in sight, and more problems floating to the surface — like mini icebergs.
With the US economy not performing as expected, the war in Ukraine, and the alliance of the willing and misinformed caught questioning themselves, there is no easy way out. Now it is high time for a scapegoat, or a herd of scapegoats to push over the cliff.
Sifting the herd for "likely goats" to be sacrificed is not hard. We can start with Nancy Pelosi, especially in light of her entrepreneurial husband, who has a propensity for young male company and to hobnob with the leftovers of the Clinton and Obama dynasty - as their reputations are already tainted. Both husband and wife are likely involved in insider trading, and have profited directly from her position and vast networks of patronage.
Another one on the list is the US Treasury Secretary, and according to The Hill, Janet Yellen is quoted as saying in a recent interview published that Republican calls for spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling were "very irresponsible." She may be another one that needs to be culled from the herd, and quickly before more damage can be done to America's financial standing and reputation. The US Congress and the American people must realise that the "Spend as you go Credit Card" is maxed out.
Even those closest to Joe Biden, such as White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who is described by CNN and others as "being the powerful force at the center of Joe Biden's first two years in office", is stepping down in the weeks after the president's State of the Union address according to multiple people familiar with his plans; this is yet another indication that many see the writing on the wall.
They want to distance themselves from a president and his policies in decline — so as not to be tainted by what may be a presidency that may be forced to resign in shame, be impeached, or have to leave office due to a multitude of failed policies and declining mental and physical health.
In Conclusion
As Geoff Young, who is running for governor in Kentucky, shared while this article was in process, "We'll know that politics in the US has begun to turn around when a president is impeached and removed from office for the war crimes he or she committed, rather than for bullshit charges like Watergate or January 6."
But there is really not much distance between recent presidents; I lost all respect for Trump after he threw his supporters under the bus when they protested what they deemed to be election fraud. He riled his base up, accused the Democrats of election fraud, and then backed off when things got heated and he started to catch blame.
I am impressed with Young and his insight, as the only political candidate who seems to know what is going on in this part of the world, and if the house of cards tumbles over Ukraine and corruption in Washington, he might catch the right wave.
I suspect he will go far, and with the right circumstances, i.e. a defeat of the US proxy war in Ukraine, a diminished NATO and EU, and Russia achieving its objectives in securing its national security and protecting the rights of ethnic Russians and others in Ukraine, Geoff Young will be the "Hate to tell you so but I told you so Kentucky governor-elect."
It should come as no surprise that even the mainstream media, which has been the most supportive of Biden and his minions, is turning on him like a pack of dogs. He is not getting the free pass anymore, and more and more staunch supporters are coming to the same realisation as this article: Good Riddance!
Henry Kamens, columnist, expert on Central Asia and Caucasus, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook"
Why do we need to think about a coming tyranny when every single government internationally is hoping to murder it's populations independently....at the same time?
Ukraine is bombing Ukraine...(Nazi vs Nazi?)
Turkey and Israel are "mates" again awwwww
Russia and the US are pretending to be at war ...
Nobody seems to look past the theatrical squabbles and see it is the world government already working in tandem to destroy the worlds population.
And what is with all the Russia/Putin worshiping(?) why not look at what is being done LOCALLY INFRONT OF YOUR VERY EYES...and stop looking to this rather weak narrative of "musical chairs Satan edition" while your looking at world leaders in other countries your OWN LEADERS are already ahead of the "media".
What does any of this news collation actually achieve?
Nothing.