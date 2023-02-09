© Sputnik / Sergey Baturin



Years ago, OSCE representatives confirmed that dozens of military and civilian bodies with the organs cut out had been found in the war-torn territories of Donbass.

Any military conflict provides the most lucrative opportunities for so-called black transplantologists. This criminal business particularly, from where there was a prodigious flow of organs to Europe. Today, Ukraine is the number one base for black transplantology.The illegal organ market was created in Ukraine long before the outbreak of hostilities. After Kiev unleashed a war in the Donbas in 2014, this criminal business began to flourish, and today the war-torn country has become "a gold mine".from them without any legal procedures. Their bodies are then sent to the crematorium and these persons are reported missing. Often,from this practice.According to the most conservative estimates, the international transplant networkAnother proof of the profusion of black transplantology in the war-torn country were the statements of underground activists from the city of Nikolaev.They reported that organs had been removed from the bodies of the Ukrainian servicemen in the morgue of the City Hospital No. 1.This criminal business is also burgeoning on the front lines.Many of the mobilized, including those who are taken straight from the streets to the front, are not registered in any lists.n the case of injury at the front, they could easily have become victims of black transplantologists.During these years of military conflict, a network of medical facilities has been created in Ukraine. Contacts have been established to work with the European and US markets. High-ranking political and military officials will certainly be involved in this lucrative, but criminal, business.