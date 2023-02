© John Moore/Getty Images



Lithium is the essential mineral for renewable energy resources, and is gearing up to become to the 21st century what coal was to the previous two centuries.The mineral is the key material in producing lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from mobile phones to electric cars. More importantly, it is deemed to be a "pillar for the fossil-fuel free economy" by the United Nations, seen as the primary way to store energy in the clean power grids of the future.Geopolitical currents are driving a scramble for the precious mineral by world powers.With its dominant position over renewable energy goods and technologies, China has become the focus of the Biden administration's efforts to regain a lead in the industry.The supply chain begins where the resource in question is found. On this, China has a head start, possessing both a significant amount of lithium and the ability to mine it. It ranks sixth in the world for overall lithium resources (5.1 million tons) and fourth in mineable reserves (1.5 million tons). The US itself has more lithium resources with 9.1 million tons, but its current mineable reserves stand at only 750,000 tons. Resources in this case relate to known deposits of lithium whereas mineable reserves are those that are already being extracted and utilized.Latin America alone possesses 56% of the world's Lithium deposits. These are concentrated in Bolivia, Argentina, Chile (the 'lithium triangle'), and Brazil.In addition, Mexico also has 1.7 million tons. Now, the US and China are competing for access to this vast supply.As the geopolitical and economic rivalry between the US and China heats up, Beijing has sought to invest in many lithium ventures across the Americas. The US has responded by leveraging political power where it can. There have been efforts to block a Chinese company from exploring lithium in Mexico , and Canada recently ordered three Chinese firms to divest from its mineral companies citing matters of national security. Both of these countries are parties to the USMCA - United States - Mexico - Canada Agreement, and with China gone, their lithium mines will be more open to American investment.The US also faces challenges in Argentina and Brazil, with both countries rejecting the Monroe Doctrine and seeking to secure their interests in a more multipolar environment.A year ago, Argentina joined China's Belt and Road initiative, and in July last year a Chinese company completed a near $1 billion deal to take over of an Argentinian Lithium firm, something the US was not able to block.Geopolitical tensions are heating up as fast as an overstressed lithium battery. A future full of electric cars and renewable, clean energy may be coming, but climate issues and the future of humanity are not the driving force here. Shared global interests are dogged by the politics of which country should get to manufacture these electric cars, and which country should control the supply chains to make them. The US has a problem with China getting ahead, which is creating a new showdown in the Americas.