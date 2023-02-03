© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that the possible delivery of military aircraft to Ukraine will not lead to an escalation is absurd, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday.
"We've paid attention to the words of French President [Emmanuel] Macron, who, responding to a question about the possible supply of aircraft to Ukraine, said:
'Nothing is forbidden in principle, provided that it will be useful, in particular, for the Ukrainian armed forces, will not lead to an escalation of the conflict and strikes on Russian territory, will not weaken the defense capability of France itself.'
Forgive me, but it's some kind of absurdity. Sorry, but Paris' readiness to supply Kiev with fighter jets was confirmed by the French Defense Minister [Sebastien Lecornu] who visited Ukraine on January 28.
"Is the French president really sure that supplying the Kiev regime with arms, heavy weapons and aircraft for combat operations will not escalate the situation? I refuse to believe that a grown man can have such logic. Such statements only increase the already irrepressible appetite of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky's regime, which, by shelling hospitals and massacring civilians, has clearly demonstrated that Western military injections - how did Mr. Macron put it? - will not lead to an escalation of the conflict. Well, of course, they 'give' peace. Obviously these planes are going to be used to drop cookies and candy, right? I have a different feeling."
The diplomat stressed:
"Russia strongly condemned the increasingly aggressive and bellicose rhetoric of Western officials, who have not been shy about making loud statements on the Ukrainian conflict lately. I understand them. They feel the deadlock of their own position and the lack of arguments to explain to their own citizens what they have done, in particular to the European continent. Hence the tearing and shouting, trying to find some kind of explanation for what they are doing."
Comment: Slam dunk by Zakharova!