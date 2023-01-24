Society's Child
Alanis Morissette claims music industry is run by pedophiles: 'They're ALL child rapists'
NewsPunch
Mon, 13 Sep 2021 21:29 UTC
In a documentary called 'Jagged,' which premieres Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, 47-year-old Morissette claims that the entertainment industry is run by elite pedophiles who routinely rape and abuse children.
According to Morissette, she was forced to have sex with multiple men in the entertainment industry when she was just a teenager.
"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," Morissette said. "I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape."
Yahoo News reports: According to the Post, Morissette doesn't name the alleged abusers in the film, but she faults the music industry for ignoring her when she tried to speak up. "I did tell a few people and it kind of fell on deaf ears," she said. "It would usually be a stand-up, walk-out-of-the-room moment." She also reportedly says that she frequently experienced unwanted sexual advances.
Last year, Morissette told The Sunday Times that "almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped," and that this is "ubiquitous — more in music, even, than film." She added, though, that women who want to speak out "face the threat of losing their job, reputation, or not being believed." In the documentary, according to the Post, she says she hadn't gone into "specific information" about her experiences because she wanted to "protect my parents, protect my brothers, protect future partners."
Comment: She's not the only musician who has spoken up about the ugly side of the music business. Previously, the ex-Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones came forward detailing her experiences in Hollywood, saying that the band was basically a "prostitution ring" for record executives to pimp out.
