Singer Alanis Morissette has blown the whistle on how the music industry is literally "run by pedophiles" in an explosive new video.In a documentary called 'Jagged,' which premieres Tuesday at the Toronto International Film Festival, 47-year-old Morissette claims that the entertainment industry is run by elite pedophiles who routinely rape and abuse children. Yahoo News reports: According to the Post, Morissette doesn't name the alleged abusers in the film, butLast year, Morissette told The Sunday Times that "almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped," and that this is "ubiquitous — more in music, even, than film." She added, though, that women who want to speak out "face the threat of losing their job, reputation, or not being believed." In the documentary, according to the Post , she says she hadn't gone into "specific information" about her experiences because she wanted to "protect my parents, protect my brothers, protect future partners."