At long last, the Biden administration is admitting what experts have always known: reckless energy policies have disastrous consequences. This time, the Department of Energy quietly released a report highlighting the positive economic benefits of developing the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada, an energy project canceled by President Biden in the hours following his inauguration.But the DOE's report is a proverbial day late and a dollar short. The cancelation of the Keystone XL pipeline has alreadyIt's time for lawmakers to make American energy independence a top priority.Released without a formal announcement, the DOE's report points out that the pipeline would have created betweenand would have hadThat's no small impact. Yet with one stroke of his pen, Biden slashed the project and instead focused his efforts on costly "green energy" goals. As a result of his executive action, 11,000 pipeline workers and told to "go to work to make solar panels" instead.But Biden's green energy efforts are bound to backfire sooner rather than later. That's because today, more than 70 percent of the energy produced and consumed in America comes fromThat's not likely to substantially change anytime soon. In fact, the International Energy Agency predicts thatfrom 31 to 23 percent. And that's assuming a sustained commitment to green energy policies.At his political peril, Biden ignores the lessons of Presidents Jimmy Carter and George H. W. Bush, who both lost elections due to spiked oil prices and accompanying recessions.Due to Biden's folly, oil, natural gas and electricity prices have more than doubled in just a single year. Meanwhile,And now, the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act includes wind and solar spendingIf the president and his Democratic allies in Congress refuse to heed lessons from the past, they have a rare opportunity to view an even more desperate future of what will certainly come to pass by staying on the same irresponsible course.European leaders are years ahead of the United States in their quest towards achieving a green utopia, but they've seen little success. In Germany, the situation has gotten so desperate that candle sales are skyrocketing as families anticipate power outages in the dead of winter. Some German villages are being ploughed over to make way fora step necessitated by Germany's misguided overcommitment to wind and solar power. These desperate measures might help but are insufficient to protect the vulnerable.Europe's obsession with green energy and overreliance on Russian gas have resulted in energy cost increases so severe thatfrom cold-related illness than if electricity prices had remained at the 2015-2019 average.