© Sean Gallup / Getty Images



Western tanks won't be game changer in Ukraine - Kremlin

Key NATO nations failed to reach an agreement on Friday about delivering Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has said. The issue was discussed at a meeting of Western military donors to Kiev at the US Ramstein air base in Germany.on sending the German-made tanks to Kiev, Pistorius told journalists, adding that "all the pros and cons must be weighed carefully." It is still unclear if such a decision would be made in the near future, he stated.The impression that Germany was "standing in the way" of a "solid coalition" willing to send tanks to Ukraine is "wrong," Pistorius noted. According to the minister,Germany is, however, preparing to potentially deliver the tanks rapidly if the go-ahead is given, Pistorius stated.of the equipment the country has in stock both in the German Armed Forces - the Bundeswehr - and at industrial warehouses.The Defense Ministry is also now expected to check, according to Pistorius. This is preparation for a day "that may come," the minister explained.Pistorius dodged a question about whether Berlin would grant re-export permits to Poland and other countries that may seek to send German-made tanks to Ukraine. That is a decision for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make, he said.Germany has long been reluctant to supply heavier arms to Kiev, arguing that it would like to avoid becoming a direct party to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Berlin has also insisted that it would not make such decisions unilaterally, adding that coordination with other NATO members, especially the US and France, was important.Berlin has denied receiving any official re-export requests from nations with Leopard 2 tanks in their inventories, warning thatUkraine has repeatedly requested such equipment.Russia has stated it is not concerned about such potential deliveries, adding thatthe Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier this week.His comments came as top defense officials fromto discuss further military aid for Ukraine. The US Department of Defense previously announced that one of its top goals for the meeting was to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, or at least allow other countries, such as Poland and Finland, to deliver their own German-made tanks to Ukraine.to Kiev.Peskov stated that these supplies will only create more problems for Ukraine and ultimately fail to change anything regarding Russia's progress on the battlefield.Russia has repeatedly insisted that any weapons sent to Ukraine will only serve to prolong the conflict and lead to more unnecessary bloodshed. As for the tanks, Peskov stated earlier this week that if they end up being delivered to Ukraine, they "will burn like the rest" of the Western weapons.