Disagreements in Berlin mean no German tanks for Ukraine, yet - Russia states they won't change conflict's outcome, 'they burn like the rest'
RT
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 14:19 UTC
There was "no unanimous opinion" on sending the German-made tanks to Kiev, Pistorius told journalists, adding that "all the pros and cons must be weighed carefully." It is still unclear if such a decision would be made in the near future, he stated.
The impression that Germany was "standing in the way" of a "solid coalition" willing to send tanks to Ukraine is "wrong," Pistorius noted. According to the minister, many NATO members share Berlin's opinion that "there are good reasons for the delivery and good reasons against [it]."
Germany is, however, preparing to potentially deliver the tanks rapidly if the go-ahead is given, Pistorius stated. He announced that he had ordered a nationwide tank inspection to determine the number of pieces of the equipment the country has in stock both in the German Armed Forces - the Bundeswehr - and at industrial warehouses.
The Defense Ministry is also now expected to check if the equipment in storage is compatible with the German-made tanks used by other nations, according to Pistorius. This is preparation for a day "that may come," the minister explained.
Pistorius dodged a question about whether Berlin would grant re-export permits to Poland and other countries that may seek to send German-made tanks to Ukraine. That is a decision for Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make, he said.
Germany has long been reluctant to supply heavier arms to Kiev, arguing that it would like to avoid becoming a direct party to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Berlin has also insisted that it would not make such decisions unilaterally, adding that coordination with other NATO members, especially the US and France, was important.
Berlin has denied receiving any official re-export requests from nations with Leopard 2 tanks in their inventories, warning that sending them to Ukraine without Berlin's permission would be "illegal."
Despite Berlin's stance, Poland has announced plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, while Finland and the Netherlands have also mulled doing so. Ukraine has repeatedly requested such equipment.
Western tanks won't be game changer in Ukraine - Kremlin
Russia has stated it is not concerned about such potential deliveries, adding that Western tanks would hardly change the situation on the battlefield. "Those tanks can burn and they will burn like the rest [of the weapons]," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said earlier this week.
His comments came as top defense officials from Washington and its partners convened at America's Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss further military aid for Ukraine. The US Department of Defense previously announced that one of its top goals for the meeting was to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, or at least allow other countries, such as Poland and Finland, to deliver their own German-made tanks to Ukraine.
The Pentagon, however, declined to include M1 Abrams tanks in its latest package to Ukraine.
Last week, the British government vowed to deliver 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Kiev.
Peskov stated that these supplies will only create more problems for Ukraine and ultimately fail to change anything regarding Russia's progress on the battlefield.
The spokesman cautioned against exaggerating "the importance of such supplies in terms of their ability to change something," and explained that "all these tanks will require both maintenance and repairs, and so on," thus creating more challenges for Kiev's troops.
Russia has repeatedly insisted that any weapons sent to Ukraine will only serve to prolong the conflict and lead to more unnecessary bloodshed. As for the tanks, Peskov stated earlier this week that if they end up being delivered to Ukraine, they "will burn like the rest" of the Western weapons.
Comment: Zelensky's former advisor, Oleksiy Arestovich - who recently jumped ship - admits, now that he's an 'unofficial person', that Ukraine has no chance of winning NATO's war: