"When you start to think about it, it's pretty extraordinary that we — (a) select group of human beings ... are able to sit in a room and come together and actually talk about saving the planet. ... I mean, it's so almost extraterrestrial to think about 'saving the planet.'"What's really, finally, at the heart of radical environmentalism?
— John Kerry at Davos.
An insatiable urge, an unslakeable lust to govern the lives, habits and choices of everyone — everyone who does not think like them, who chooses not to see the world as they prefer them to see it, who questions their furious dogmas and resists their sprawling imperatives into every corner of every person's real life.
It is far more about control of people, control in the smallest ways and control in the absolutely largest ways, than it is about — as they so pompously and vacuously put it — saving the planet.
It wants to order, and increasingly is ordering, individual people and entire governments to do only as they say. Nothing is too petty for them to stick their authoritarian noses into, nothing too huge and global.
In their own green, glazed-over eyes they are The Ones Who Know and all the rest — that would be you and everyone you know — are heathens, heretics and ignorant peasants. Read again the John Kerry quote above. They are a "select group of human beings."
Today Canada does not have a national government. It has a radical environmentalist government.
As between the two there is a massive disjunction. A national government has as its very core the care, well-being, security and preservation of the nation, of Canada.
The only core, fixed, not-to-be-abandoned principle and policy of the current Trudeau government of "post nationalist" Canada is green globalism. For all the difference it would make, they should move the House of Commons to Davos, and hold all serious cabinet meetings at the next COP conference, to make plain the source of their deepest agenda.
What national government that isn't an unfathomable joke, has as policy, banning plastic forks and straws, tells you how you may bring your groceries home and what kind of food you should be eating, and sets legislation on what kind of car you may drive?
They should move the House of Commons to Davos.
Have we no veterans in want, no airports to unclog, no passports to distribute, no food costs to control, no school boards to be forced back to sanity, no scandals to unravel, no gas taxes to reduce, no inflation to battle, no vast debt to diminish before it impoverishes the country?Not while there are straws to ban and picnic forks to be made illegal. These are the petty things.
But now, and especially with government talking points, we may move on to the big stuff. The hideously misnomered "just transition."
Say instead, the "Great Disruption" — the most concentrated, massive, reordering and dislocation of the national economy and the lives of working Canadians that has ever been contemplated, never mind about to be acted upon, since John A. Macdonald sat at the table in Charlottetown.
What shallow, careless, ideologically fixated minds in Ottawa are prepared — and bragging about it — to unleash what amounts to a total restructuring of how this country works — as a fiat, an edict, mind you. Every major area is targeted — energy, manufacturing, construction, transportation. From a briefing document prepared for the minister of natural resources and first reported by Blacklock's Reporter:
"The transition to a low-carbon economy will have an uneven impact across sectors, occupations and regions, and create significant labour market disruptions.In response to subsequent outrage, the government said the figures merely represented the size of each workforce that will be affected, not the actual jobs that will be lost.
"We expect that larger-scale transformations will take place in agriculture (about 292,000 workers; 1.5 per cent of Canada's employment); energy (about 202,000 workers; one per cent of Canada's employment); manufacturing (about 193,000 workers; one per cent of Canada's employment); buildings (about 1.4 million workers; seven per cent of Canada's employment); and transportation sectors (about 642,000 workers; three per cent of Canada's employment)."
However, the briefing document did note that the oil and gas-producing provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador will be disproportionately affected.
As long as Ontario and Quebec are not perturbed, all is well.Pierre Trudeau's National Energy Plan of the 1980s was a tickle under the arm compared to this. "Just transition" is a fist in the mouth.
Sitting on the molehill of a 31 per cent minority government, the Trudeau Liberals are setting about:
To shut down oil and gas, revamp forestry and agriculture, and let loose Niagara-sized plumes of government subsidy to every dubious "net-zero" fantasy OK'd by their favourite "consultants."The just transition — an Orwellian term of the first order — is — I was going to write a waltz, but change that to a danse macabre into the economies of several provinces, a grotesque offence against the practices and spirit of our Confederation, a suffocatingly righteous authoritarian push from the princes of Ottawa greenism. It is madness. And a madness only not quite seen as that because the country was given much schooling in government high-handedness during the COVID mandate spree.
If implemented it will overflow with desperate negativity into the national economy, drive the western provinces to seek an equally radical response, and we Canadians will have the gloomy pleasure of seeing our once prosperous and equable country slide into a state of anxiety and sorrow, the sorrow greatly predominating.
Comment: Leadership's programing is complete. Canada is set for maximum submission and angst. Whose agenda does this benefit? Determine the source.