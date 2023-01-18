© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

Russia could not stand idly by when Kiev started eliminating people just for associating themselves with Russian culture, language and traditions, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday as he explained the reasoning behind Moscow's ongoing military operation in Ukraine.Speaking at an event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the breakthrough of the blockade of Leningrad, Putin noted that the Donetsk and Lugansk regions were "historical territories" of Russia and that he ultimately made the decision to launch the military operation in order to end the eight-year-long war in Donbass and to protect its people."It's not the first time this has happened," Putin admitted, stating Russia had done its best to resolve the situation by peaceful means. "It is now clear that this was, by definition, impossible.Putin explained.Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey