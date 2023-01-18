© Sputnik

The US government pressured other nations to diplomatically isolate Russia, but many pushed back, sometimes directly defying instructions from Washington, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.Moscow's top diplomat shared a story from his visit to Egypt last July to speak before the Arab League. The US and its allies unsuccessfully attempted to prevent his appearance, or stage a concerted condemnation of Russia by member states over the conflict in Ukraine, Lavrov claimed, citing Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the secretary general of the organization.The administration of US President Joe Biden sought to isolate Russia diplomatically at international events. His staff reportedly planned carefully to avoid a possible intersection of Biden with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a summit of G20 leaders in Indonesia last year. The work seems to have been wasted, since Putin chose not to go and sent Lavrov to represent Russia instead.