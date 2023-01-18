© RT



Bulgaria was running a secret arms and fuel supply scheme for Ukraine throughout the spring and summer of 2022, Germany's Die Welt daily reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and former Bulgarian officials. The country is regarded as one of the few NATO members that, along with Hungary, has publicly opposed supplying Ukraine with weapons amid Kiev's ongoing conflict with Moscow.In April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba traveled to Sofia to ask for military aid amid a Soviet-made ammunition shortage in Kiev. "We knew that the Bulgarian warehouses had large quantities of the ammunition needed, so President [Vladimir] Zelensky sent me ... to procure the necessary materials," Kuleba told the paper."Our private military industry was producing at full speed," the former prime minister told the paper. Cargo planes flying between Bulgaria and Poland were "loaded to the brim" with munitions, Die Welt reported."We had made sure that the overland route via Romania and Hungary is also open to trucks," said Petkov. "We estimate that around a third of the ammunition needed by the Ukrainian army came from Bulgaria in the early stages of the war," he added.Petkov and Vasilev ran the scheme at a time when polls in Bulgaria showed that 70 percent of its people feared being drawn into the conflict and opposed giving too much support to Ukraine, Die Welt reported.In late June 2022, Petkov's minority government lost a no-confidence vote. In early August, President Rumen Radev appointed an interim government. The October elections resulted in a fragmented parliament that has failed to form a government so far. In December, Bulgaria approved the first official military aid package for Kiev, which included small arms and ammunition, according to the interim economy minister, Nikola Stoyanov. At the time, Sofia also refused to provide Ukraine with S-300 air defense systems and fighter jets.