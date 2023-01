© Tokyo Review



Japan is working to assert itself as a global military power and could destabilize its entire region in the process...having visited France, Italy, the UK, the US and Canada.While a lot of his trips focused on preparing ground for the summit, Kishida notably signed scores of defence deals along the way, showing how the visit ties in withSince the end of World War II, Japan's military power has been limited by its constitution to be strictly defensive. The country renounced the right to settle disputes via armed conflict and ruled out having an army or fighting a war abroad. This has posed limitations on defence spending, but also madeHowever, now these limitations are all but defunct, even if they still exist on paper. Tokyo has the well-equippedeffectively a standing defensive army, and has recentlyWhile he passed away, his ideas of Japanese military revisionism remained. The climate of geopolitical competition in respect to the rise of China and North Korea's nuclear missile program has served as a platform for Japan to effectively end its pacifist epoch. These changes have allowed the nationalistdespite unfavourable economic results for decades,amongst its key coalitions and thus force through this revisionism, despite opposition from some members of the Japanese public.While the United States has always seen Japan as the bulwark of its power-projection in Asia, a position it consolidated during the Korean War,The Biden administration has established a strategy of creating coalitions to target Beijing, such as for example, the Quad and AUKUS.that they did not have previously. Such as, for example, allowing Australia to gain nuclear submarines through AUKUS or, in this case, giving leeway for Japan to expand its military reach, such as building new air bases in Okinawa In doing so, Washington increasingly understands Japan as a critical asset in a Taiwan-related contingency with China, with Japanese territory being effectively 100 kilometers or so east of the island itself. Thus, Japan now recognizes the island as a critical variable in its own defence policy, becauseA missile unit is now being built on a Japanese island close to Taiwan itself. While Tokyo does not officially recognize Taiwan's independence and maintains a position of strategic ambiguity on the matter, its very close relations with the US and the fact that its constitution was amended in 2014 to allow for military action in defence of allies both increase the possibility of Japan directly intervening in a Taiwan conflict.What is notable is how Japan is not just turning to the United States for its own military expansionism, but to other countries too . This includes deeper relationships with the UK, Canada and Australia, amongst others. For example, Japan will build a "next generation fighter jet" with the UK and Italy which will involve the use of AI. While it is clear that the United States is pushing its allies to work together to try and contain China, on the other hand such moves also set out how Japan is attempting to reassert its own strategic independence with a view to establishing itself again as a military power in its own right, something it has not attempted since the 1940s.in the geographic region of northeast Asia,and will likely align greater in respect to this dynamic.who, facing a stronger Tokyo, is motivated to increase its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, finding greater justification to do so.meaning tensions between the two will increase.despite a common ally in the United States,It may feel militarily dominated or isolated, which will also force the country to arm itself further amid a myriad of challenges. As such,