© silkfactory/Getty Images



"While recent inflation prints have shown some progress, a few persistent categories like core services are associated with the historically tight labor market, suggesting that there is still 'a long way to go' for the Fed. The Fed would stay on its tightening trajectory to restore the rebalance of labor market and price stability, which in our view would engineer a sharp rise in unemployment and recession."

"[w]hile services activity remains robust, the housing sector is tumbling under the weight of elevated mortgage rates and manufacturing activity is stalling - both signaling a broader economic downturn is likely coming."

The probability of economic downturn in 2023 is very high despite the signs of easing inflation, experts warn...The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing its latest quarterly survey of economists.According to the report, business and academic economists on averageThe forecast is slightly changed from 63% in October's survey.The WSJ report indicated that the Federal Reserve had initially hoped it could bring down inflation with only a slowing in economic growth rather than an outright contraction, an outcome dubbed a "soft landing."The warning comes despite a slightly more optimistic outlook on inflation. The report said that, as measured by the year-over-year change in the consumer-price index,Economists expect it totold the WSJ in the survey:Meanwhile,said thatOverall, economists said that a recession can't be avoided but that they expect it to be relatively shallow and short-lived.On average, they expect gross domestic product to expand at a 0.1% annual rate in the first quarter of this year and to contract at 0.4% in the second. They see no growth for the third quarter and a 0.6% growth rate for the fourth, according to the report.