A dead humpback whale washed ashore Saturday morning on Mississippi Avenue in Atlantic City.
© Mike Lopez
It appears another dead whale has been beached along the Jersey Shore; this latest incident in Atlantic City.

This marks the second time in two weeks a (presumed) humpback whale has washed ashore in the World's Play Ground.

Another, 30-feet in length, was found on the Chelsea Avenue beach on December 23rd, according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

Following that incident, NOAA Fisheries' Greater Atlantic regional office surmised rough surf and recent storms off the coast were to blame, according to NJ.com.



The whale found on Saturday was located near the Mississippi Avenue beach in front of Boardwalk Hall, according to Breaking AC.

Earlier in December, a whale, also about 30-feet in length, was beached in Strathmere.

The whale is likely to be buried on the beach by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, as was the case in the prior two incidents.