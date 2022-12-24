Earth Changes
Dead 30-foot humpback whale washes up on Jersey Shore beach - 3rd in 18 days
Nyah Marshall
nj.com
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 11:23 UTC
An Atlantic City woman made a call to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine around 7:40 a.m. and reported that she spotted the deceased whale from her nearby high-rise apartment, according to officials.
The 25-ton whale was located near Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City when the marine mammal response team made it to the beach around 9 a.m.
"The city went down and pulled it up out of the surf. We really couldn't go into the surf to try to do anything with it because it was too dangerous," said Sheila Dean, co-director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.
Measurements and samples the response team took revealed the whale was a 30-foot, female humpback whale, a little older than a juvenile, Dean said.
The humpback was buried at the site where it washed ashore at about 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to officials.
"We have to bury it right where it is because it's 25 tons, so it's not easy to move it," Dean said.
Samples were also taken from the humpback to help determine the cause of death, but as of now, the cause remains unknown, officials said.
It could take a few months before the response team finds a cause of death if anything is found at all, Dean noted.
Allison Ferreira, the public affairs officer for NOAA Fisheries' Greater Atlantic regional office, a stewardship of U.S. national marine resources, said the humpback that washed ashore on Friday was likely dead for a few days and brought to shore due to surf conditions.
Although they are not listed as threatened species, the United States listed all humpback whales as endangered under the Endangered Species Conservation Act in 1970 and then under the Endangered Species Act in 1973.
There have been several dead whales washing ashore in New Jersey and New York over the past few months, Ferreira noted. Earlier this month, another dead 30-foot humpback whale washed ashore in Strathmere in Cape May County.
No cause of death has been determined for any of the deceased whales recently brought to shore, according to Ferreira.
- Rare snownado caught on camera near Pocatello, Idaho
- Stray dogs maul 10 women to death over 2 months in a district of Bihar, India
- Twitter suspends Palestinian journalist Arikat, and media response — silence
- FTX's Gary Wang, Alameda's Caroline Ellison plead guilty to federal charges, cooperating with prosecutors; SBF out on $250M bail
- TikTok parent company acknowledges spying on journalists
- Ancient Aboriginal rock art destroyed by vandals in 'tragic loss' at sacred SA site
- Pfizer executive spreading misinformation about COVID jabs
- German Parliament vice president calls for investigation into covid 'vaccine' deaths and damages
- Ottawa announces all vehicles sold by 2035 are required to be electric
- Why Putin's winter offensive will prompt US entry into the war
- Meta settles Cambridge Analytica scandal for $725 million
- US egg prices spike 30% as inflation and massive bird flu cull takes its toll
- Pope warns Vatican staff an 'elegant demon' lurks among them
- US agrees to send Ukraine one unused border wall
- Israel welcomes Ukraine's Nazi Azov battalion
- House GOP report blames Nancy Pelosi for Jan. 6 security failures
- NATO's confrontation with Moscow, army modernization, and operation in Ukraine: Key points from Putin's speech
- Catherine Perez-Shakdam: The 'Israeli spy' who 'infiltrated' MintPress
- Facing backlash over FTX scandal, Democrats return millions in donations
- Rare snownado caught on camera near Pocatello, Idaho
- Stray dogs maul 10 women to death over 2 months in a district of Bihar, India
- US agrees to send Ukraine one unused border wall
- Oh No! Scientists determine we're actually headed for an ice age and we have to pump as much CO2 as possible into the atmosphere or we're all gonna die
- Biden nervous as boss unexpectedly drops by branch office
- Elon to stay on as Twitter CEO after counting mail-in votes
- Canadian healthcare system introduces punch card where on your 10th visit you get free suicide
- Journalists warning of frightening trend where rules apply to them
- Government warns that with Elon owning Twitter they will control only 97% of the media
- Genius director makes 190-minute movie about water with no bathroom breaks
- Zelensky spotted sitting on mall Santa's lap asking for another $50 billion
- Brittney Griner returns to quiet life of obscurity in WNBA
- IRS agents slide down chimneys looking for gifts of $600 or more
- Restraining order issued against reporter who asked Karine Jean-Pierre a question
- NYT writers go on strike: Disinformation drops 92%
- 138,000 kids suddenly added to Santa's 'nice list' in middle of night
- Elon Musk: worse than Hitler
- New Elf On The Shelf will be scanning your social media account to see if you misgendered anyone
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
