Another whale has washed up on a New Jersey beach.The carcass of a humpback whale was found on the sand in Strathmere on what is known as Whale Beach.Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said the whale carcass was badly decomposed, so they were unable to determine how the humpback died.Even at 30 feet long, the whale is considered a juvenile and believed to be less than 10 years old.Adult humpback whales can grow to over 50 feet and weigh over 40 tons.The whale carcass was buried deep in the sand over the weekend.Among the largest whales in the world, sperm whales and can grow to over 50 feet in length and weigh up to 45 tons.The one found in Keansburg was just a baby, but still weighed over a ton. It was too big to move off the beach. It is believed the sperm whale got separated from its mother and starved to death.Whales are often present off the coast of New Jersey as they migrate to breed.In July, a humpback whale washed up under a dock off the coast in North Wildwood.