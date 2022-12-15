musk stalker son

(L) Elon Musk (R) Individual alleged to be stalking Musk's son
Elon Musk released video footage of the man who allegedly stalked and attacked the car in which his young son was riding. "Anyone recognize this person or car?" He tweeted, along with a video showing a masked man in black inside a car.

The individual recorded the recorder in return, holding up his phone. The video shows the license plate number of the Hyundai, as well, reading CJ82G38. "Yup, pretty sure," a voice can be heard saying over the recording.

Musk revealed earlier on Wednesday that the car his son X Æ A-12 was riding in had been trailed by a "crazy stalker" on Tuesday night, leading to an announcement by Musk that any accounts on Twitter that doxxed a person's real-time location would be suspended from the platform entirely.

It was believed that whoever was following the car thought Musk was inside. "Last night," he said, "car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood."

"Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation," Musk tweeted, saying that the policy "includes posting links to sites with real-time location info."

"Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis," he noted, "isn't a safety problem, so is ok."

Musk also suspended an account that tracked his private jet in real time, and vowed to take legal action against that account holder for endangering his family.

"Sweeney" refers to Jack Sweeney, @JxckSweeney, who ran the @ElonJet and @TrumpJets accounts that tracked the locations of Musk and Trump's private jets.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.