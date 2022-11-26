© AP Photo/John Rudoff

'As revenge for [Elon Musk] suspending violent extremist accounts on Twitter, [Antifa] in Portland are organizing arson attacks on [Tesla] locations tonight,' reported Ngo, who provided screenshots of the calls to action.Following his takeover of Twitter, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk has quickly begun to address many of the platform's problems. Musk, who intends for Twitter to be a platform for legal free speech, has moved to crack down on terrorists and violent far-left extremists who have for many years been a fixture on Twitter and used it to organize riots.This week, Musk moved to ban a pro-Palestinian "resistance" group called "Jisr Collective," which promoted and celebrated terrorist acts against Israeli civilians.Numerous self-identified Antifa militants including several prominent organizers have been banned for calling for violence against Chaya Raichik, who operates the popular "Libs of TikTok" account, and Daily Wire host Matt Walsh."That is a disturbing story and very concerning that Twitter took no action, despite clear violation of ToS. Report in this thread for now," replied Musk, prompting numerous users to provide him with clear examples of militants in violation of the site's rules against threats and intimidation."This is just a drop in the ocean of years of violent organizing on Twitter," he added.