If you've spent any time on Twitter recently, you will have noticed the outrage pouring out from the most prominent voices on the platform against its new owner, Elon Musk. From firing of half his workforce to allowing people to buy blue checkmarks to deciding to allow former President Donald Trump back on Twitter, Musk has been excoriated as platforming extremists and not being "remotely serious about safeguarding the platform from hate, harassment and misinformation," as the head of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt put it For me, this is personal. My name is Eliza and I'm a survivor of human trafficking. I have made the issue of child sexual abuse and exploitation material on Twitter a specific area of focus over the last few years, ever since I heard the story of John Doe #1. John Doe #1 is suing Twitter , along with a second plaintiff, John Doe #2, for knowingly allowing their sexual exploitation as minors on the platform.John Doe #1 and #2 are just two of thousands of minors whose sexual exploitation finds its way to Twitter. It's shared with specific hashtags to make it easier for its consumers to find it. And when a user searches for child sexual exploitation content on Twitter, the search bar makes other suggestions to help them find more.It's something the company was aware of.It's something I knew firsthand, because I reached out to Twitter's former CEO, Jack Dorsey, directly for help on this matter in 2020. We were following each other on Twitter and I had always found him to be helpful and respectful, so I reached out via DM to ask for a meeting with Twitter corporate and he obliged.Sadly, the meeting was a waste of my time. I was disheartened when representatives for the platform basically repeated the same lines from their transparency reports and public relations statements: "We do not tolerate child sexual exploitation (CSE) on Twitter."When Musk started to express interest in the platform, my first thought was how this could help John Doe #1 and other children like him. As soon as the sale went through, I reached out directly to offer my recommendations in handling the child sexual exploitation material at scale and the immediate first steps I thought would make the most impact.In a subsequent tweet, Musk named it "Priority #1."I am extremely happy with the changes. My only request moving forward is that Twitter continues to tackle child sexual abuse and exploitation material at scale while preserving the digital privacy rights of innocent citizens from around the globe using Twitter.I am hopeful that Musk and his newly committed team at Twitter will do everything they can to find solutions that respect the rights of all of their users.Eliza Bleu is a survivor advocate for those effected by human trafficking. She is also a survivor of human trafficking.