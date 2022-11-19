Employees had until 2pm PT on Thursday to commit to "hardcore Twitter 2.0." Instead, they quit.Hundreds of Twitter employees have resigned en masse following Elon Musk's ultimatum that they commit to what he has dubbed a "hardcore Twitter 2.0."Employees were previously told they could sign on for Twitter's "exciting journey" or take severance and "transition away" from the company.According to Schiffer, the offices will reopen on November 21.Meanwhile, Twitter seems dangerously close to running afoul of the Federal Trade Commission [FTC]. Earlier today, seven Democratic senators sent a letter to the agency asking it to investigate whether Twitter had violated its consumer privacy agreement.With more than half of Twitter's 7,500 member workforce having resigned or been fired, it's unclear whether the platform will be able to recover.Kat Bailey is a Senior News Editor at IGN as well as co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Have a tip? Send her a DM at @the_katbot.