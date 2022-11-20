As predicted, Elon Musk officially taking over Twitter last month has brought forth a neverending stream of inject into my veins-style moves by the billionaire investor, including his (now-delayed) rollout of the $8/month verified blue check subscription plan, mandating employees actually show up for work, canning tantrum-throwing longtimers who openly declared mutiny, and the email ultimatum he issued earlier this week to be prepared for "working long hours at high intensity" because of his desire to make the company "extremely hardcore."
If you don't like it, you can leave the company, the email said in so many words, according to a Washington Post report:
Elon Musk issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees Wednesday morning: Commit to a new "hardcore" Twitter or leave the company with severance pay.As a result, mass resignations and walkouts happened, leaving the Very Online Left and their allies in the mainstream media predicting that Twitter would collapse between that and the layoffs, with some of the prognosticators posting where they could be found in the aftermath:
Twitter is shifting to an engineer-driven operation — one that "will need to be extremely hardcore" going forward, according to the midnight email, which was obtained by The Washington Post. Employees were asked to click an icon and respond by Thursday if they wanted to stay.
"This will mean working long hours at high intensity," he said. "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade."
Except it didn't collapse:
Further, many noted that it was impressive that Twitter could still be functioning as well as it was considering how many employees had either left or had been laid off:
Capcom content creator Oliver Campbell posted a interesting thread explaining "what Elon Musk is likely doing" with the demands he made of Twitter employees this week:
Musk seemingly confirmed some of Campbell's observations here:
To make matters worse for the doomers and gloomers on the left, Musk officially reinstated the Babylon Bee's Twitter account:
Musk, who is now on the radars of some powerful Democrats including President Biden and Sen. Ed Markey, also posted a poll asking users to vote on whether former President Donald Trump should be allowed back on the platform. As of this writing, it's gotten close to 11 million votes:
There's no telling what Musk might do next, but it's probably a good idea to go ahead and stock up on the popcorn just in case anyone needs extra help with letting his decisions "sink in."
Stacey Matthews has also written under the pseudonym "Sister Toldjah" and can be reached via Twitter.
Comment: Less than 24hours after Musk's announcement re Trump's account: