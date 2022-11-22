Society's Child
Elon Musk reveals personal reasons why he will never allow Alex Jones back on Twitter
The Post Millennial
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 00:01 UTC
During a brief interaction with another user on Twitter, Musk opened up about the death of his first son and doubled down on his decision to keep the controversial Infowars host off the social media platform.
"My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat," Musk said in response to further questioning about Alex Jones' Twitter account being reinstated. "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame."
Alex Jones gained notoriety after making claims that the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in 2012 was a hoax, fabricated by the Democrats as an excuse to take away the American people's guns.
Jones was subsequently ordered to pay $965 million to the families of the victims of the shooting, which Jones called a "political joke" and compared the amounts to "getting blood out of a stone." He was later ordered to pay an additional $473 million.
He responded to Musk's refusal to reinstate his account in a video statement released on Sunday.
"I understand why Musk did this. He's got the ADL and the Democratic party on him, he's got the EU on him trying to shut him down right now," Jones said in the video. "Do I blame Elon Musk for this? No, ladies and gentlemen. And quite frankly, I don't care if I get brought back to Twitter."
He continued, "I'm the most controversial figure in the world because I'm the most threatening to the new world order. So don't expect him to bring me back day one when he has to first get control of the platform before he can even think about that."
Musk and his ex-wife Justine lost their first son in 2002 at the age of 10 weeks to sudden infant death syndrome. They went on to welcome five more children before divorcing in 2008.
Since taking over the helm of Twitter, Musk has emphasized his support for free speech, stating that he would reinstate the numerous accounts that were shut down for violating the company's rules. The last week has seen Christian satire site The Babylon Bee, Dr. Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Kanye West return to the social media giant.
Donald Trump's Twitter has also been reinstated, but as of Monday afternoon, he has yet to make a post.
Reader Comments
Oh, wait! Wasn't it Muskrat who tried to convince (via bullying on Twitter) the Thai authorities into using his idiotic metal tube 'mini-sub' to 'rescue' those poor Thai soccer kids stuck in the deep cavern by flash-floodwaters, which if it had been tried, would have jammed in the extremely tight and twisting tubes which were so tight that the highly skilled Thai rescue scuba divers barely could navigate (with one losing their life in the process!), thereby condemning those kids and their (stupid) coach to death?
And didn't Muskrat childishly call the ex-pat former UK diving and cave expert who roundly and justifiably criticized Musk's idiotic plan, "Pedo-guy"?
Elongated Muskrat = Arrogant hypocritical asshole, non-pareil!