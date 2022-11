Elon Musk has revealed the reason behind his decision to not reactivate the Twitter account of Alex Jones.During a brief interaction with another user on Twitter, Musk opened up about the death of his first son and doubled down on his decision to keep the controversial Infowars host off the social media platform.He responded to Musk's refusal to reinstate his account in a video statement released on Sunday.Musk and his ex-wife Justine lost their first son in 2002 at the age of 10 weeks to sudden infant death syndrome. They went on to welcome five more children before divorcing in 2008.Since taking over the helm of Twitter, Musk has emphasized his support for free speech, stating that he would reinstate the numerous accounts that were shut down for violating the company's rules. The last week has seen Christian satire site The Babylon Bee, Dr. Jordan Peterson, Kathy Griffin and Kanye West return to the social media giant. Donald Trump's Twitter has also been reinstated, but as of Monday afternoon, he has yet to make a post.