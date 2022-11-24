Khan, who regularly ignores his constituents to post hot takes on social media, issued a warning to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Sunday hours after former President Donald Trump had his account restored on the platform.
Labeling Trump a "dangerous far-right politician who has a history of inciting violence," the mayor stated that the former president should not be allowed to use any form of social media and called for a broader, sweeping set of regulations to police online speech.
"The return of Donald Trump to Twitter shows why we desperately need new regulation of social media and online speech," wrote Khan in his massive missive, ignoring the fact that Trump maintains a strong online platform on Truth Social and whose speeches continue to be featured by the mainstream media.
"Freedom of speech is vital but it must be balanced against keeping other people safe to protect our democracy and society," he added. "Trump's actions have put people at risk from hate crime and physical violence and he encouraged and attempt to overthrow the democratically elected US government on 6 January. We already know it could happen again if he is allowed back."
Comment: "Keeping people safe" is BS that means nothing. "Our democracy" is another such empty slogan. Same with "at risk." Khan is an expert at repeating meaningless talking points. That's about all his good for. He's just afraid Trump will be re-elected because that threatens to pull back the curtain, revealing non-entities like Khan for what they really are: hollow shells of humanity with totalitarian pretensions.
Trump, said Khan, "should not be given access to a huge platform to continue spreading hate and undermining democracy without at the very least signing a binding code of conduct leading to his immediate removal if broken."
Comment: Could this guy be any more boring?
Although Khan's remarks garnered thousands of likes, he was swiftly condemned by numerous commentators who pointed out how poor of job he was doing as London's caretaker.
"Get in the sea, you cretinous failure," wrote Australian journalist Rita Panahi.
"You can't even keep London safe," replied lawyer and conservative commentator Mike Cernovich.
Actor Matthew Marsden asked, "How are the stabbing statistics in London?"
Comment: The slide into open totalitarianism has been so smooth that they don't even need to hide it. All you need to do is talk about "saving lives", "protecting our democracy," and other meaningless nonsense. For some reason, there are still people who believe their leaders can't possibly be evil totalitarians, thus giving said leaders the freedom to be openly totalitarian without all the fuss of any significant public outcry. Khan is the desperate one. Desperate to maintain a public monopoly on information and "truth." He's a sorry little jackboot totalitarian.