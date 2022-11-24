but

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London who has presided over some of the worst increases in knife crime, has called for Twitter to be regulated and for speech to be policed.Khan, who regularly ignores his constituents to post hot takes on social media, issued a warning to Twitter's new owner Elon Musk on Sunday hours after former President Donald Trump had his account restored on the platform.Labeling Trump a "dangerous far-right politician who has a history of inciting violence,""The return of Donald Trump to Twitter shows why weneed new regulation of social media and online speech," wrote Khan in his massive missive, ignoring the fact that Trump maintains a strong online platform on Truth Social and whose speeches continue to be featured by the mainstream media."Freedom of speech is vitalit must be balanced against keeping other people safe to protect our democracy and society," he added. "Trump's actions have put people at risk from hate crime and physical violence and he encouraged and attempt to overthrow the democratically elected US government on 6 January. We already know it could happen again if he is allowed back."Trump, said Khan, "should not beto a huge platform to continueandwithout at the very least signing a binding code of conduct leading to his immediate removal if broken."Although Khan's remarks garnered thousands of likes, he was swiftly condemned by numerous commentators who pointed out how poor of job he was doing as London's caretaker.wrote Australian journalist Rita Panahi.replied lawyer and conservative commentator Mike Cernovich.Actor Matthew Marsden asked, "How are the stabbing statistics in London?"