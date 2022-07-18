Society's Child
When posers meet real anti-fascists: Antifa begin feud with Oregon biker gangs, get humiliated
The Post Millennial
Mon, 18 Jul 2022 03:28 UTC
The confrontation appears to have now ignited a feud between Antifa and members of various Oregon motorcycle clubs.
Antifa had tried to shut down the Honky Tonk bar in Salem, Ore.
Among the members of Antifa at the failed direct action included Clifford Eiffler-Rodriguez, who was previously arrested for allegedly assaulting a female police officer at a violent Salem protest on Aug. 10, 2021, when Antifa gathered to attack participants of a street church protest outside Planned Parenthood. Eiffler-Rodriguez was wearing a blue top and shouting from a bullhorn at Saturday's direct action.
Antifa member Anthony A. Amoss was also one of the militants at the Antifa direct action in Salem, Ore. on Saturday. He pleaded guilty last week in federal court for doing over $164k in damages to a federal courthouse.
In live stream footage, a group of bikers can be seen approaching a group of Antifa that were gathered across the street from Honky Tonk bar, with their identities concealed behind face masks, hats, and other gear. Yelling and eventually shoving breaks out between the two groups.
"Get off my f — ng car, c — nt," a woman yells before a scuffle and pepper spraying breaks out.
As the video continues, Antifa can be seen pushing back against women in the biker group. Some of the Antifa were punched.
"Stop hitting women, you piece of sh — ," an individual can be heard yelling.
The group of Antifa then retreat down the street.
"The attempted #Antifa attack on the Honky Tonk Bar in Salem, Ore. ended in humiliation for Antifa members today. They lacked the numbers to launch assaults & were met by a group of angry women & bikers. Antifa also appeared to have now ignited a feud with a motorcycle club," The Post Millennial's Andy Ngo reported on Twitter.
Antifa accounts on Twitter claimed that one of their comrades had to go to the hospital for treatment, though they did not say who or provide any evidence for the claim.
According to Ngo, one of the group organizers (the White Rose of the Willamette Valley) of the failed direct action complained on social media that police and the city didn't protect their comrades.
"This is the same Antifa that demand (using violence) that police & the state be abolished," Ngo explained.
After the group retreated, Antifa called for reinforcements to come to Gladstone, Ore., a city south of Portland. There, a racquet ball club was reportedly hosting a conservative event about the border crisis. However, the group of Antifa retreated for a second time after seeing there were bikers and others outside the venue. Antifa instead photographed the group of bikers and drivers for the purposes of doxxing them later.
In posts to social media last week, multiple Antifa accounts called on comrades and supporters to mobilize against the Honky Tonk Bar, calling it a "fascist" bar.
"We expect the likelihood of police contact to be higher," the post reads. "We expect this to be a dangerous situation due to the location being friendly and often hosting Proud Boys and other white supremacists."
Comment: Antifa are an absolute joke. If they didn't have the secret backing of the establishment, their movement would have collapsed due to ineptitude.
