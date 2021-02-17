sullivan capitol
John Sullivan - the founder of a left-wing activist group - received $77,000 from various media outlets including CNN and NBC for his footage of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt being shot at the U.S. Capitol.

Facing criminal charges for his involvement in the riots, Sullivan was forced to disclose payments he received for the footage of Babbit being fatally shot by a Capitol police officer.

Among the media companies that paid Sullivan were CNN, NBC, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), and Left/Right Productions. CNN and NBC each paid $35,000, ABC paid $2,500, and Left/Right Productions paid $5,000.

"Defendant is legitimately self-employed as a documentarian and it is oppressive to require that he not be allowed to continue his primary area of employment for an extended period of time," Sullivan's lawyer reasoned in a court filing where Sullivan requested to be allowed to continue using Facebook and Twitter.

Sullivan, the founder of "an activist group formed after the killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020" entitled Insurgence USA which "calls itself anti-fascist and protests police brutality," insisted he was only inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th to "record."

"I just wanted to be able to show people how it was, and I knew I would be able to get to the truth and to the front and be able to show you, I'm talking to these people, I'm conversing with these people in the crowd, but I can't tell you that I agree with Trump or MAGA supporters," Sullivan told Fox News.

Despite these remarks, the 18-page affidavit reveals that Sullivan allegedly incited violence by exclaiming "we gotta get this shit burned" and "it's our house motherfuckers."