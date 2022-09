© Washington County Sheriff’s Office



© Police Police press release



A Portland, Ore. far-left activist who was repeatedly charged with felonies during the summer of Antifa riots in 2020 has been arrested last Friday in a child sex sting.Aubrey Ryan Quinn-Ward, 25, was arrested on Sept. 2 in neighboring Washington County by deputies following an investigation into online pedophiles. Law enforcement posed as children on social media platforms in a child predator sting that also resulted in the arrests of four other men in the Portland area. Quinn-Ward allegedly traveled to meet a child for sex but was instead arrested by law enforcement.. At the direct action attack that drew around 300 violent extremists, Antifa set multiple fires at the Portland Police Association union hall , prompting police to declare a riot as the fires risked spreading to the adjacent residential homes. Quinn-Ward was recorded on video at the time trying to escape from police on foot while masked before being taken to the ground. He was charged with felony rioting and various other misdemeanorsBefore turning to Antifa, Quinn-Ward studied "ethnic studies" at the University of Oregon. According to his LinkedIn, he was once a canvasser for Bernie Sanders and now-Oregon Democrat governor Kate Brown. His Facebook , which has not been updated in years, is filled with posts supporting BLM causes. He also expressed support for violent group Rose City Antifa and Portland's Resistance, the Antifa-linked group that organized the protest-turned-riots after Donald Trump won the election in 2016.Detectives believe the child predator suspects may have victimized children. They're asking those with additional information to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.District Attorney Mike Schmidt's office has been reached for comment about Quinn-Ward's 2020 arrests and his new child sex crime charges in the neighboring county.