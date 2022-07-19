tear gas for portlanders summer camp
A Portland Antifa group called "Budding Roses" will be hosting an "Antifascist" social justice summer camp beginning July 25, where kids ages 10 to 14 will be participating in activities that include learning about police abolition, how to donate to bail funds, and what to do if they come in contact with tear gas during protests.

The City of Portland awarded Budding Roses with a Spirit of Portland Award and selected the left-wing extremist group as Nonprofit Initiative of the Year in 2018, according to their website.

The young campers will be learning curriculum from a book titled Tear Gas for Portlanders, which emphasizes the importance of "mutual aid" and teaches campers how to donate to bail funds if their comrades get arrested by police. They will also be taught how to proceed if police deploy crowd control munitions, such as tear gas.

tear gas for portlanders
The kids that are as young as 10 will also be able to reflect on "white supremacy" by watching an animated video called "Understanding White Supremacy (And How to Defeat It)." The video shows "colonizers" shooting cannonballs from a ship at BIPOC kids standing on a beach, Libs of TikTok reports.
understanding white supremacy
In addition, Budding Roses will be teaching the young campers anti-police and government chants that they can use during demonstrations, according to Daily Citizen.

The chants about "killer cops" and the "rapist government" are as follows:

"The whole damn system

Is guilty as hell,

Indict! Convict!

Put those killer cops in Jail,

The whole damn system

Is guilty as hell!"

"It's the state that's our oppressor, It's the rapist government.

It's the state that's our oppressor, It's the rapist government.

We know the rapist is you.

We know the rapist is you."

antifa literature chants
According to their website, "Budding Roses was founded as a project of Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Foundation, inspired by global examples of mutual aid and popular education projects like the Paideia Free School in Spain and the Black Panther's Free Breakfast Programs, and Paolo Friere's Pedagogy of the Oppressed."

"We believe in empowerment through education, while also understanding that mainstream education often reproduces structural oppression and disempowers youth, particularly low income and youth of color. Youth are members of our communities and are directly impacted by social justice issues, yet their perspectives are discounted and they are not taken seriously as actors of social change" Budding Roses states. "We organize camp as a democratic educational space, where campers identify topics they are interested in learning about, set community ground rules, use restorative justice to resolve conflicts, and lead their own workshops to teach their peers."

The curriculum also includes material titled "Why Writing People in Prisons and Jails Matters," where children will learn the importance of writing letters to felons in prison. The material will also help children understand how to "fight for prison abolition."
writing people in jail
The goal of the anarchist social justice summer camp is to cultivate "free, safe, and empowering spaces for youth to learn, express themselves, and engage critically with the social justice issues that impact them."