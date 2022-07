A Portland Antifa group called "Budding Roses" will be hosting an "Antifascist" social justice summer camp beginning July 25, where kids ages 10 to 14 will be participating in activities that includeThe City of Portland awarded Budding Roses with a Spirit of Portland Award and selected the left-wing extremist group as Nonprofit Initiative of the Year in 2018, according to their website In addition, Budding Roses will be teaching the young campers anti-police and government chants that they can use during demonstrations, according to Daily Citizen.The chants about "killer cops" and the "rapist government" are as follows:"The whole damn systemIs guilty as hell,Indict! Convict!Put those killer cops in Jail,The whole damn systemIs guilty as hell!""It's the state that's our oppressor, It's the rapist government.It's the state that's our oppressor, It's the rapist government.We know the rapist is you.We know the rapist is you."According to their website, "Budding Roses was founded as a project of Black Rose/Rosa Negra Anarchist Foundation, inspired by global examples of mutual aid and popular education projects like the Paideia Free School in Spain and the Black Panther's Free Breakfast Programs, and Paolo Friere's Pedagogy of the Oppressed."The curriculum also includes material titled "Why Writing People in Prisons and Jails Matters," where children will learn the importance of writing letters to felons in prison. The material will also help children understand how to "fight for prison abolition."