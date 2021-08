A large group of Antifa carrying shields and melee weapons attacked a group of Evangelical Christians congregating for a prayer and worship event at the waterfront in downtown Portland, Ore. Video recorded at the scene showed children and families running away as black-clad Antifa militants tore apart the sound equipment and assaulted attendees with pepper spray and projectiles."Welcome to Portland, you won't like it here, pastor," tweeted Portland Antifa member Melissa Lewis."Where is your god now?" an Antifa member can be heard saying in the video. After pulling apart the sound system, the Antifa toss the equipment into the Willamette River.A woman can be seen panicking as she and her fellow parishioners backed away to avoid further altercation.Saturday's assault follows a string of attacks on Christian houses of worship in Portland by Antifa The Post Millennial can confirm that the Portland police department did not make any arrests and had no interactions with either group. The Portland mayor's office has been reached for comment.