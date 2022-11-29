elon musk blue check
Twitter owner Elon Musk announced Monday on his platform that he was about to publish the "Twitter Files" involving the company's previous history of censoring free speech.

Musk tweeted, "The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened ..."


Lauren Boebert said, "Let's get it ALL out there!"


Other users expressed anticipation.



Last week, Musk promised that he would make public the behind-the-scenes conversations at Twitter in 2020 regarding the social media giant's decision to censor the New York Post's bombshell report on the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop, material that has been verifiedby establishment media in recent weeks.


Musk has also reinstated many formerly-suspended accounts, such as 45th President of the United States Donald Trump, author, mathematician, and cultural critic Dr. James Lindsay, and Project Veritas.

When he acquired the service, Musk issued a statement to Twitter advertisers saying, "The reason I acquired Twitter is that it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence."